Top target Dakereon Joyner has eyes on 1 position in college: QB

Class of 2018 quarterback Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester watched with great interest last Sunday as his good friend (and rival this Friday night) OrTre Smith of Wando announced a commitment to South Carolina.
Smith is cast as the state’s top prospect in 2017 by most analysts, and Joyner is among the best for 2018.
“I’m excited for him. I know he followed his heart,” Joyner said. “My heart and my prayers may not be at South Carolina. I’m not sure. I’m happy for him. He made the right decision for him and I’m sure I’ll make the right decision for myself.”
Joyner is well down the road in his recruiting and he has set his announcement for Father’s Day next summer. And he’s working off a short list of USC, Clemson, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, NC State and Auburn, though he actually has a pretty firm top five in mind that he does not want to reveal. He did say USC and Clemson are in the five with three out-of-state programs. He doesn’t have a favorite at this time.
In the recruiting world, Joyner carries that dubious position identity of athlete, but he’s very clear to college recruiters that he is a quarterback, period. He’s not interested in playing receiver or safety in college. He said USC has told him in no uncertain terms he is a quarterback target. Clemson has told him he would get a full shot at quarterback but would move him if it doesn’t work out.
“Coach Roper (USC QB coach) constantly reminds me they like how I throw the ball and he likes my ball placement,” Joyner said. “I feel like my fundamentals are pretty solid, but I always have room for improvement and I feel like I’m getting better in some areas.”
Joyner said his NC State recruiter plans to watch him in his next home game and USC will be down Oct. 21.
“I hear from them every day,” Joyner said of USC. “I get a text from Coach Roper and anybody from the staff at USC.”
Joyner said he also hears regularly from Clemson recruiter Tony Elliott with a text about twice a week.
“We still communicate a lot,” he said. “Coach Elliott always put in my ears that I’m an athlete. I can still play quarterback and have the opportunity to play quarterback and if that doesn’t work out I can look at another position.”
But Joyner insists for him now and in the future that it’s quarterback all the way.
“I grew up playing other positions but ever since the sixth grade I focused on just quarterback from here on out,” Joyner said. “So, I don’t want to go to a college and change the position I tried to perfect my craft at. I want to stick to quarterback.”
Joyner said every school that’s offered has done so for quarterback except Clemson, which is a quarterback/athlete offer.
This Saturday Joyner will be at USC. He also plans to take in games this season at Clemson, NC State, Florida, Auburn and Alabama.
