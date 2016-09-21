Clemson University

September 21, 2016 10:48 AM

Charges dropped against former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd

Charges from a July bar incident were dropped Tuesday against former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd.

Boyd was arrested earlier this month and charged with assault and battery, according to Greenville police.

According to a report from TV station WYFF, the arrest stemmed from an incident at On The Roxx bar on South Main Street in Greenville in July. Boyd was told by a door man that he could not enter the bar due to it being at full capacity, according to the report. Boyd was accused of then arguing and pushing the door man on the ground, causing him to knock over a female.

Police spokesman Gilberto Franco told the Associated Press the bouncer waited until the next day to report the incident, and it took investigators two months to investigate the encounter.

Boyd was at Clemson from 2009 to 2013 and redshirted his first year. He passed for 11,904 yards, 107 touchdowns and 39 interceptions during his Clemson career. He also rushed for 1,165 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Boyd holds several Clemson records, including passing touchdowns, touchdown responsibility, passing yards and total offense. He finished 32-8 as a starter and was twice named first-team All-ACC.

