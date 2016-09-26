Jeff Scott: Defenses are focused on stopping run vs. Clemson

The Clemson running game has struggled to get on track so far in 2016, but co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott believes that has more to do with Clemson’s opponents than the Tigers.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson didn’t play much in Clemson’s 59-0 win over S.C. State, but in the past two victories over FBS teams Troy and Georgia Tech, Watson combined for 101 pass attempts.
Clemson running backs had 40 carries for 160 yards during those two games.
“People are dedicating more guys to the box… If they’re going to take away the running game, then we’ve got to throw it,” Scott said. “Sometimes as coaches it gets a little bit frustrating because you want to run the ball, but if they’re going to have extra hats in the box, then you’ve got to throw the ball.”
Gallman joined Watson in sitting for most of the game against S.C. State, but the plan was to get him going against Georgia Tech.
Instead, the 2015 first-team All-ACC selection was held to 59 yards on 17 carries.
“We really wanted to get Wayne going, but what we saw during the game and what we saw after the game going back and looking at video, they were just going to have an extra guy in the box, a free hitter every time,” Scott said. “You can get away with that a couple of times, but consistently it’s hard to get away with running into a seven-man box when you have five or six blockers.”
“He’s just got to kind of be patient. I think as the year goes, we’ll see some defenses playing some different types of ways and that will present more opportunities for Wayne. We definitely want to get him going.”
DECIDING GAME?
Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud sees Saturday’s primetime game against Louisville as an opportunity for the Tigers to make a statement on the national stage.
“I think one of these teams is going to the ACC Championship. This is it right here,” he said. “This is a big game. It’s a night game. It’s an excellent game to show the world that we’re back to Clemson.”
The matchup features the fifth-ranked Tigers hosting No. 3 Louisville. Clemson opened the season ranked No. 2, but has been passed by the Cardinals in the polls, which McCloud doesn’t agree with.
“I think just because you beat one team that’s highly ranked, it shouldn’t be like that, but that’s the way college football is,” he said.
VIDEO GAME NUMBERS
Louisville star quarterback Lamar Jackson has already accounted for 25 touchdowns through four games. Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who is a frequent player of Madden, said he hasn’t seen those numbers, even on a video game, in a while.
“Not since Madden ‘07 with Michael Vick on there,” he joked.
