Clemson RB Gallman expects to return from ‘dirty’ hit to play at FSU

CLEMSON – Clemson running back Wayne Gallman believes he will play Saturday at Florida State after leaving the Tigers’ previous game against N.C. State with a concussion on a hit he believes was dirty.
Gallman was knocked out of the game on Oct. 15 in the first quarter by Wolfpack nickel Dravious Wright. The hit appeared to be helmet-to-helmet but did not draw a flag.
“I just remember catching the ball, making a move, going north and after that I don’t remember anything at all until I got back to the training room,” Gallman said. “It was like I went to sleep and I woke up in the training room. When I saw the video of myself walking off I don’t even remember that.”
Gallman was still upset with the hit when speaking to the media on Monday, more than a week after the incident.
“I wanted somebody to hurt him that was in the game that could since I wasn’t able to be in,” he said.
Gallman sat out practice last week, which he said was tough to do, while going through the concussion protocol.
“I hate not being able to practice. I hate not being able to play. It hurt just standing on the sidelines at N.C. State because I told Coach Swinney I was fine I could go back in, but they told me no,” Gallman recalled. “It’s hard. I hate having to do that, but I’m glad to be able to practice this week.”
Gallman was expected to return to practice on Monday in a limited role. He is hoping to be fully cleared by Thursday.
“Today they’re just letting me practice because it’s shorts,” he said. “I’m pretty sure they’ll give me additional work throughout the week. As far as Florida State I’m playing against Florida State.”
Gallman’s position coach and Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is less certain the Tigers will have their starting running back in Tallahassee. However, he is hopeful Gallman will be able to play.
The Georgia native leads the Tigers with 489 yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
“He’s out at practice. Obviously he’s limited in what he can do,” Elliott said. “We’re hopeful that this week he’s going to be able to go full-go. I don’t live in that world medically to diagnose him and say if he’s cleared (concussion protocol). I know that they’ve talked and they’ve got good hopes of him playing this weekend.”
Elliott added that C.J. Fuller will likely start at running back if Gallman is unable to play. Still, Clemson’s offense will not change much no matter who is in at running back.
“We’ve got a game plan as if (Gallman) is playing,” Elliott said. “Our run game is our run game and those guys have got to step up and be prepared. We’re excited about the possibility of having him back, but we won’t know the determination until those guys give us the full go-ahead later in the week.”
