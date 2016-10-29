Photos: Clemson vs. Florida State

Clemson's Mike Williams runs down field when the Tigers took on the no. 12 ranked Florida State University Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Clemson's Deshawn Watson finishes warming up for Saturday's game at Florida State University
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reacts to a pass interference call when the Tigers took on the no. 12 ranked Florida State University Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Clemson's Deshawn Watson runs the ball when the Tigers took on the no. 12 ranked Florida State University Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
A Clemson fan watches the student section react after a Seminole touchdown when the Tigers took on the no. 12 ranked Florida State University Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Clemson's Mike Williams runs down field when the Tigers took on the no. 12 ranked Florida State University Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Seminole's Deondre Francois is sacked by Clemson's Kendall Joseph when the Tigers took on the no. 12 ranked Florida State University Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Seminole's Deondre Francois is sacked by Clemson's Christian Wilkins when the Tigers took on the no. 12 ranked Florida State University Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
Clemson's wayne Gallman runs down field when the Tigers took on the no. 12 ranked Florida State University Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com
when the Tigers took on the no. 12 ranked Florida State University Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Matt Walsh
mwalsh@thestate.com