Dabo says no championship pizza party at Clemson this year

Don’t count on eating championship pizza with the Clemson Tigers next month.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said because of logistics the team would unlikely arrive back on campus in time following a potential Atlantic Coast Conference championship game to celebrate with fans as they did a year ago. The ACC moved its title game from Charlotte to Orlando, Fla. because of North Carolina’s law that restricts the rights of LGBT people.
In 2015, the Tigers and Swinney greeted about 30,000 people at Death Valley on the Sunday following their 45-37 ACC title win over North Carolina. The fans and Tigers watched Clemson’s College Football Playoff selection and ate free pizza, as Swinney had promised earlier in the season.
Injury update
Swinney said there are a few Tigers banged up, but he expects those players to be available Saturday.
Starting safety Jadar Johnson injured a calf muscle at Florida State, but the team’s leader in interceptions is back at practice and listed as questionable.
Cornerback Marcus Edmond suffered a toe injury at FSU and has had trouble running. Swinney said he’s “grinding” through it and receiving treatment, so he’s expected to play.
Trick or treat
Swinney said defensive linemen Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Carlos Watkins, Clelin Ferrell and Jabril Robinson showed up at his house on Halloween in “Power Rangers” costumes.
“It’s pretty scary,” Swinney said about the picture of the linemen dressed up.
Wilkins said the entire D-line calls themselves the “Power Rangers,” a popular television and movie superhero franchise.
“We started that last year because I’m a chronic Power Ranger fan,” Wilkins said. “I love Power Rangers, always did. I just brought it to the guys and they loved the idea. Everyday before practice, we all morph and power up.”
Game info
Who: Syracuse (4-4, 2-2 ACC) at Clemson (8-0, 5-0)
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Line: Clemson by 27 1/2
