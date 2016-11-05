Watson leads No. 3 Clemson to blowout of 'Cuse before injury

1:32 Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show Pause

4:03 In sickness and in health

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

4:42 Rock Hill versus Northwestern highlights

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:45 Welcome to Moe's at Lake Wylie

11:23 Fort Mill High Band rocks the house at Appalachian State

5:42 Video: Northwestern-Rock Hill football preview with Jimmy Wallace

2:24 York County father leaves kids in truck for hours