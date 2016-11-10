Tour Clemson basketball's newly renovated Littlejohn Coliseum

Behind-the-scenes look at the new arena where the Clemson men and women will play
mconnolly@thestate.com

Local

Polls open in Fort Mill Tuesday on Election Day 2016

More than 100 people were in line at Stateline precinct in Fort Mill when polls opened at 7 a.m. The Flint Hill precinct was also busy shortly afterward. Many voters talked of supporting Donald Trump for the change the country needed, while others said they supported Hillary Clinton to continue momentum of the past eight years.

Sports Videos