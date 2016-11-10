Tour Clemson basketball's newly renovated Littlejohn Coliseum

Rock Hill grandparents Cindy and James Hufford talk about the challenges they face in caring for 2-year-old Ryley, who has a rare genetic disorder. They are working with a Fort Mill-based nonprofit group to raise money for his medical needs.
More than 100 people were in line at Stateline precinct in Fort Mill when polls opened at 7 a.m. The Flint Hill precinct was also busy shortly afterward. Many voters talked of supporting Donald Trump for the change the country needed, while others said they supported Hillary Clinton to continue momentum of the past eight years.