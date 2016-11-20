Clemson University

November 20, 2016 2:45 PM

Clemson opens week as huge favorite over Gamecocks

From staff reports

A double-digit betting line has been on the books for this game since the preseason, and that remains the case as South Carolina prepares to travel to Clemson for the annual Palmetto Bowl.

The Vegas odds are at least 24 points on the side of the Tigers. Danny Sheridan, handicapper and sports analyst for USA Today, has Clemson as 25.5 point favorites, as do other sports books.

The line was 24.5 just a few weeks back, according to David Purdum of ESPN Chalk.

“The oddsmakers like the Tigers a lot,” Purdum told The State this month. “Obviously a 24.5-point spread is pretty significant. Gosh, five years ago just think about where that line was. South Carolina was probably favored. Now Clemson is more than a three-touchdown favorite. A pretty dramatic change.”

Purdum is right. Check out how the line has changed in this game over recent seasons (Clemson hosts the game in even-numbered years):

▪  2011: USC by 4 (USC was 9-2; Clemson was 9-2 ... USC won 34-13)

▪  2012: Clemson by 3.5 (USC was 9-2; Clemson was 10-1 ... USC won 27-17)

▪  2013: USC by 5 (USC was 9-2; Clemson was 10-1 ... USC won 31-17)

▪  2014: Clemson by 4.5 (USC was 6-5; Clemson was 8-3 ... Tigers won 35-17)

▪  2015: Clemson by 17.5 (Clemson was 11-0; USC was 3-8 ... Tigers won 37-32)

▪  2016: Clemson by 24.5 (Clemson is 10-1; USC is 6-5)

