Clemson opens week as huge favorite over Gamecocks

A double-digit betting line has been on the books for this game since the preseason, and that remains the case as South Carolina prepares to travel to Clemson for the annual Palmetto Bowl.
The Vegas odds are at least 24 points on the side of the Tigers. Danny Sheridan, handicapper and sports analyst for USA Today, has Clemson as 25.5 point favorites, as do other sports books.
The line was 24.5 just a few weeks back, according to David Purdum of ESPN Chalk.
“The oddsmakers like the Tigers a lot,” Purdum told The State this month. “Obviously a 24.5-point spread is pretty significant. Gosh, five years ago just think about where that line was. South Carolina was probably favored. Now Clemson is more than a three-touchdown favorite. A pretty dramatic change.”
Purdum is right. Check out how the line has changed in this game over recent seasons (Clemson hosts the game in even-numbered years):
▪ 2011: USC by 4 (USC was 9-2; Clemson was 9-2 ... USC won 34-13)
▪ 2012: Clemson by 3.5 (USC was 9-2; Clemson was 10-1 ... USC won 27-17)
▪ 2013: USC by 5 (USC was 9-2; Clemson was 10-1 ... USC won 31-17)
▪ 2014: Clemson by 4.5 (USC was 6-5; Clemson was 8-3 ... Tigers won 35-17)
▪ 2015: Clemson by 17.5 (Clemson was 11-0; USC was 3-8 ... Tigers won 37-32)
▪ 2016: Clemson by 24.5 (Clemson is 10-1; USC is 6-5)
Per @DannySheridan1, Clemson's a 25.5-point favorite against South Carolina. Was expecting somewhere around 17 or so. Wow.— Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) November 20, 2016
#Clemson opens as a whopping 24-point favorite over the #Gamecocks, per @TwitVI. Higher than Golden Nugget preseason line of 20.5.— David Caraviello (@dcaraviello) November 20, 2016
Cantor Gaming line is even higher. They've opened #Clemson as a 25.5-point favorite over the #Gamecocks.— David Caraviello (@dcaraviello) November 20, 2016
Clemson is a 25.5 point favorite over USC.— SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) November 20, 2016
I am not shocked that Clemson is almost a four touchdown favorite over USC. Gamecocks matchup at UF was a taste of what they will see Sat 1/— Kevin McCrarey (@KMacMustDie) November 20, 2016
Comments