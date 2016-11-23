Tommy Bowden’s Tigers stole USC signals, but USC QB stole theirs

Former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden went on radio Tuesday on ESPN Charlotte and detailed how his staffs stole signals, including from former Gamecocks defensive coordinator Charlie Strong.
Bowden, who went 7-2 against USC, said a strength coach observed to opposing sideline for signs, and joked the Gamecocks would need to do that to beat Clemson this week.
But according to former Gamecocks quarterback Erik Kimrey, Bowden’s staff wasn’t the only one doing it.
Bowden says he stole Charlie's signals? In 2001, I picked their O signals & told Chuck their plays! @reMovethechains https://t.co/v4KUo9wCLF— Erik Kimrey (@ErikKimrey) November 23, 2016
I had over 75% of their play calls and would relay them to Charlie. I've told that story on @1075thegame with @JayPhilips1075 a few times— Erik Kimrey (@ErikKimrey) November 23, 2016
South Carolina won that 2001 game 20-15, limiting Woody Dantzler to 15-for-29 passing with two interceptions. Kimrey wrote on his Facebook he IDed a key fourth-and-short call, telling the defense it was a pass, which Sheldon Brown intercepted.
Comments