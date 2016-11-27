Dabo Swinney: 'The things being said about Deshaun are a joke'

The Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County opened for the holiday season Friday, drawing thousands of visitors and selling nearly 500 trees. Customers at the 70-acre farm can "choose and cut" their own cedar and pine trees or buy a pre-cut Fraser Fir. The farm offers hayrides, a fire pit and activities for children.
The Founders Holiday Ice Rink is drawing large crowds of skaters in downtown Rock Hill. Skaters big and small can participate for $10 as long as their feet fit in the skates, which are included. Two skaters can participate for $5 each on Wednesdays. The rink is open through mid-January.