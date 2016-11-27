Tigers stars shine brightly in home finale

5:43 Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson Pause

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:20 Clemson fans storm the field after beating South Carolina

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area