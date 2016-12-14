Why isn’t Clemson’s Venables getting head coach job interest?

Clemson’s Brent Venables has everything a football coach could ask for – and more.
He’s been bestowed with a prominent and highly desirable position as a defensive coordinator for one of the nation’s top college football programs.
He’s well compensated, ranking second nationally among assistant coaches in annual salary.
His defense is loaded with talent, not only currently, but for the foreseeable future as well.
And, perhaps most important, he and his family, which includes wife, Julie, two sons and two daughters, like the Upstate and what it has to offer in the way of environment, schools and recreation.
But could Venables want more?
As in being his own boss, running his own program?
“I don’t put very much time into thinking about that at all,” Venables said. “I just control what I can control, and that’s here and now. I love what I do, and wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
That may be true, but during the upcoming offseason in college football, Venables’ name is bound to surface in connection with the inevitable plethora of head coaching openings around the country.
He is, after all, a hot commodity, and perhaps even more so now after being named recipient last week of the 2016 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top assistant football coach.
In many ways, it’s surprising that it took this long for Venables to win the award.
In 21 years as a full-time assistant in stints at Kansas State, Oklahoma and Clemson, his teams have 21 winning seasons, have been to 21 bowl games and won 10 or more games 16 times.
That’s not coincidental.
Venables was hired by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney to replace Kevin Steele in 2011, not long after the Tigers’ humiliating 70-33 loss to West Virginia in the Orange Bowl.
The Tigers have ranked among the nation’s best defenses since.
Two years ago he replaced eight starters and the Tigers went 14-1 and advanced to the National Championship game.
This season, despite losing seven starters, including six to the NFL Draft, the Tigers are 12-1 and headed to the College Football Playoff again.
Clemson’s defense leads the ACC in interceptions with 18 and ranks in the Top 25 in the nation in 14 different defensive categories, including third nationally in both sacks and tackles for loss and ninth in total defense.
It would be ludicrous to imagine that other athletic directors haven’t noticed. Venables has been at Clemson for five seasons, and Tigers' fans are hoping the relationship continues to be a long-term deal.
Wisely, Swinney believes likewise about his best hire to date, and has compensated Venables accordingly. Venables, who turns 46 on Dec. 18, ranks second nationally with an annual salary of $1.431 million; only LSU defensive coordinator John Chavis makes more.
Venables will have opportunities to become a head coach, sooner rather than later, but I’m not convinced he’s driven by the prospect of being a head coach.
That designation does, after all, come with considerably more burden.
Many believe he’d jump at the chance to succeed the legendary Bill Snyder at Kansas State, his alma mater, but Snyder – 77 years spry – might very well outlast everyone in the coaching ranks.
Besides, it’s no secret that Snyder’s son, Sean, a longtime assistant for the Wildcats, is the assumed head-coach-in-waiting.
The bottom line is that one gets the sense that Venables doesn’t lie awake at night pondering potential head coaching jobs.
“I’m a firm believer in fate. I’m not out there trying to shop myself around,” Venables said. “I just value what I have. I try to get a little better every day in what I do, so I love where I’m at. I feel very fortunate to be where I am and I’m very fortunate to coach the players that I have at Clemson.
“I don’t see many places that have more to offer than what Clemson does in regards to having success and fulfillment and a chance to win.”
So could Venables be the next Bud Foster, who just completed his 29th season as defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech?
“I have a lot of respect for him,” Venables said. “He doesn’t chase money or (job) titles and has chosen to stay the course.”
It’s safe to assume that Clemson fans, and Swinney, hope Venables follows a similar career path.
Comments