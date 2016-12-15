Nation’s No. 1 QB commits to Clemson

Class of 2018 quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville, Ga., announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday night.
Lawrence is widely regarded as the nation’s No. 1 quarterback for the next recruiting cycle.
“After a long and thoughtful process, I am blessed to announced that I am committed to Clemson University,” Lawrence wrote on his Twitter page. while requesting that he not be contacted for interviews.
Please respect my decision and no interviews pic.twitter.com/ouXRGGcqvf— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) December 16, 2016
He had also strongly considered Georgia. He also looked at Alabama and LSU during the season.
The 6-foot-5 Lawrence is a prolific passer. He passed for 3,655 yards and 43 touchdowns as a freshman, 3,042 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore and this season passed for 3,904 yards and 51 touchdowns in leading his team to a state championship.
“Effortless,” is how Cartersville assistant coach Antwan Toomer described Lawrence as a passer earlier this year. “What impresses me the most is his throwing power. To still be so young but yet possess that power is amazing. He’s a pro style in my opinion, but he’s mobile enough to pull it on a zone option play and get a first down.”
The Tigers are now stocked at quarterback for the immediate future with the departure of All-American Deshaun Watson imminent.
Former Elite 11 selection Zerrick Cooper was redshirted this season and will compete in the spring with Kelly Bryant for the starting job. And they will be joined in the spring by a pair of incoming freshmen, both members of the Elite 11 fraternity, in Chase Brice and Hunter Johnson.
