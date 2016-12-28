Some SC houses divided over Tigers, Buckeyes

Charlene King of Anderson prayed that Ohio State and Clemson would not play each other this year, but her prayers were not answered.
The Buckeyes and the Tigers will square off on New Year’s Eve in the Fiesta Bowl, and King’s family as well as the family of her friend, Nikki Merlo, in Anderson are divided.
The smack talk is well underway.
King and Merlo are from Ohio but moved to the South when they were teens and are married to Clemson fanatics.
The two women met at church in Anderson in 1996. But what connected them was their love for Ohio State despite their husbands’ love for the Tigers.
King’s husband, Bob, grew up in Mauldin and was born into a Clemson family. He teases her about Clemson beating Ohio State each time the teams face off, so the husband and wife are watching the game in different states this year.
“I’m going to Greensboro (North Carolina) to watch the game this year,” King said. “Last time we played, I thought I would be fine. I mean, we go to all the Clemson games, I married into a Clemson family. We love Dabo, but when they played last time, I thought I would be OK. Well, within one minute, they got on my nerves so badly. They were being so obnoxious. I went into my daughter’s room, and I did not get out until the end of the game.”
King’s daughter pulls for Ohio State, and her son pulls for Clemson like his father.
She and her husband attend Clemson games, but it was five or six years into their marriage before she cheered for the Tigers. But when Clemson and Ohio State play each other, she roots for the Buckeyes.
Two years ago, Clemson beat Ohio State, and Charlene King hopes for a win for the Buckeyes on Saturday.
“She’s hoping for revenge this year, but that’s not gonna happen,” Bob King said.
But no one lets Charlene King live down the 1978 game in which former Ohio State coach Woody Hayes punched a Clemson player. She said she was shocked by the punch and remembered her parents being devastated.
“That’s the one thing I can’t talk about in our marriage, is the Woody Hayes incident,” Bob King said.
Clemson, what’s that?
Like King, Merlo once wasn’t too familiar with Clemson. Before she moved to South Carolina, the only rivalry she had ever known was between Ohio State and Michigan.
“I had never heard of Clemson,” Merlo said.
On the other hand, her husband, Chris, moved to Anderson County when he was 10 and embraced Clemson after his family drove past the school’s stadium one day.
“I said, ‘Mom is that the pearly gates; that’s the most wonderful thing I’ve ever seen,’ ” Chris Merlo said. “I said when I was 10 years old I was going to go to this school.”
But his wife has held tight to her roots.
“I stuck with Ohio State because you can’t forget where you came from,” Nikki Merlo said. “This is really the only time that we get competitive.”
But the family says it’s a fun rivalry.
“As long as we all stay nice, it should be fine,” Nikki Merlo said as she looked at each of her three boys Friday night. “And if we get ugly, somebody might be sleeping outside.”
Sibling (team) rivalry
The Merlo family is divided evenly among the five of them. The youngest son pulls for Clemson like his father, while the oldest son supports the Buckeyes.
Brent, the middle child, wears two jerseys on game day. During half time in the game two years ago, he took off his Clemson jersey and started sporting his Ohio State jersey.
“If I swayed one way, I could really mess some business up here,” Brent said. “I’m the people pleaser.”
He plans to do the same thing again Saturday. But Brent can’t find his Ohio State jersey, and the family joked that one of his brothers might have something to do with that.
Even one of their Christmas trees is split down the middle. There’s a tabletop tree in the living room with only Ohio State and Clemson ornaments.
“We felt like this year with the intense rivalry, it demanded we get another tree and separate it right down the middle so the Clemson balls were not fraternizing with the Ohio State ones,” Chris Merlo said.
The families are predicting a close game Saturday.
“The’re both great teams; they’re neck and neck,” said Nikki Merlo’s youngest son, Derrick. “They have great quarterbacks, great defense. I think it will be close, but I think Clemson will win by a touchdown or two.”
Chris Merlo is so confident that Clemson will win, he’s already bought national championship game tickets.
