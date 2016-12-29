Clemson safety Jadar Johnson aims to play best game of career after comments on OSU QB

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a message for Tigers safety Jadar Johnson after the senior told the media earlier this week he was less than impressed with Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett’s arm.
“He told me I better back it up and have the best game of my life,” Johnson said Thursday.
The Orangeburg native plans on doing so. Johnson said he has extra pressure to play well after making the comments, but that is fine with him.
“I feel like I’m my best player when I’ve got a lot of pressure on me,” he said.
Johnson’s phone has been lighting up with messages from Ohio State fans nonstop since the comments made national news earlier this week.
“Ohio State fans have been ripping me on Twitter, Instagram, they’ve been personally writing me going off,” he said. “That’s just going to go out there and make me have a better game.”
TANKERSLEY MOVING AROUND?
Clemson’s best cornerback, senior Cordrea Tankersley, could move inside and cover Ohio State’s best playmaker, Curtis Samuel, Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl.
Samuel spends a lot of time as the slot receiver in Ohio State’s offense. Tankersley said earlier this year he covered the slot receiver against Florida State, and he also did so last year in the ACC title game against North Carolina.
“It’s really not a difference. You’ve got to man cover him,” Tankersley said of playing inside. “You’d think you’d have a lot more space from the slot. It used to be more quicker receivers in the slot, but you’ve still got to play man so I don’t think there’s a difference in my opinion.”
RELOADED
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables attended the NFL Draft last season and watched as three of the top 10 and five of the top 20 picks in the first round were Ohio State players.
A few months later, he was blown away by the Buckeyes whipping Oklahoma 45-24 on the road after losing several key starters to the NFL.
“I remember watching that game thinking ‘Golly, how are they reloading?’ I was there (at the draft) and one after the other after the other Ohio State guy gets taken, and then to see them back where they are is remarkable,” he said.
