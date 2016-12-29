Clemson safety Jadar Johnson aims to play best game of career after comments on OSU QB

1:57 After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message Pause

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

2:48 Deebo Samuel: USC confident passing game would work

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history