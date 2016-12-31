Clemson clobbers Buckeyes to punch ticket to title game

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebates the 31-0 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes following the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matthew Emmons
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (center) celebrates with the Fiesta Bowl trophy after the 2016 CFP semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Clemson Tigers won 31-0.
Matt Kartozian
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is named the offensive player of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes following the 31-0 victory in the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matthew Emmons
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) is named the defensive player of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes following the 31-0 victory in the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matthew Emmons
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers players celebrate the 31-0 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matthew Emmons
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebate the 31-0 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes following the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matthew Emmons
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Clemson Tigers marching band performs before the 2016 CFP semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Rob Schumacher
The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Clemson fans cheer during the second quarter during the 2016 CFP semifinal against Ohio State at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Rob Schumacher
The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney (center) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Joe Camporeale
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) is tackled by Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard (6) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Clemson Tigers cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (25) and linebacker Ben Boulware (10) tackle Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) during the first quarter during the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Sports
Cheryl Evans
The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) is hit by Clemson safety Van Smith and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Clemson Tigers linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) reacts after a missed field goal by the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams (7) runs as Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward (12) pursues during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams (7) runs the ball after a catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Kartozian
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson running back Wayne Gallman (9) is hit by Ohio State defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones (86) and Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard (6) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Clemson place kicker Greg Huegel (92) celebrates his field goal during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer talks via his headset during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Clemson's Greg Huegel (92) kicks a field goal as Seth Ryan (85) holds during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) runs against Clemson during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel (4) carries as Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) pursues during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams (7) catches a pass defended by Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward (12) during the first quarter in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Kartozian
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is tackled short of the goal line by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette (3) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first quarter during the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Rob Schumacher
The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matthew Emmons
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Ohio State during the first quarter during the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Rob Schumacher
The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates his touchdown scored with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) and wide receiver Mike Williams (7) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney yells during the first half of the team's Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
AP
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on from the sideline during the second quarter in the 2016 CFP semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matt Kartozian
USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) throws against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the ball while tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jalyn Holmes (11) during the second quarter in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Kartozian
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
The Clemson Tigers sideline hold up placards during the second quarter in the 2016 CFP semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Joe Camporeale
USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) looks to pass against Clemson during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) is tripped by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Raekwon McMillan (5) during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matthew Emmons
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) is hit by Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley (8) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hooker (24) intercepts a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) celebrates a defensive stop against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws against Clemson during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Clemson running back C.J. Fuller (27) makes a touchdown catch as Ohio State cornerback C.J. Saunders (17) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Clemson Tigers running back C.J. Fuller (27) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Joe Camporeale
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers running back C.J. Fuller (27) catches a pass against Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Jerome Baker (17) during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas
USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) throws under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (90) during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matthew Emmons
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is stopped by Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Damon Arnette (3) during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matthew Emmons
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Cheryl Evans
The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after sacking Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during the fourth quarter during the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Cheryl Evans
The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebate a defensive play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the ball as tight end Jordan Leggett (16) blocks against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matthew Emmons
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs in for a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter during the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Rob Schumacher
The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) leaps over Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hooker (24) to score a touchdown during the second half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celerbates the touchdown scored by running back Wayne Gallman (9) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (left) shakes hands with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (right) after the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Clemson Tigers won 31-0.
Mark J. Rebilas
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebates the 31-0 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes following the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matthew Emmons
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers quarterback Nick Schuessler (12) runs the ball against the Ohio State defense during the fourth quarter during the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
David Kadlubowski
USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
David Kadlubowski
The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer meets witn Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney following the 31-0 loss in the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Matthew Emmons
USA TODAY Sports
Comments