Ben Boulware addresses poking, groping by Clemson players

1:50 Rock Hill official details 2017 goals, including Knowledge Park, spec buildings Pause

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

1:21 File video: Woman apologizes in court for Rock Hill credit union robbery

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials