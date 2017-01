Spurrier, Ford part of College Football Hall of Fame’s newest class

1:35 A walk-on? No, Dabo says he was a 'crawl-on' at Alabama Pause

2:01 Lake Wylie man, nephew share Clemson football championship experience

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:11 Snow falls in Lake Wylie

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally