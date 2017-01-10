Clemson University

Clemson’s Deshaun Watson turning pro

By Matt Connolly

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is going out on top.

The Georgia native announced after Monday’s national championship game that he will enter the NFL Draft after leading the Tigers to a 35-31 win over Alabama.

Watson passed for 420 yards and had four total touchdowns in his final college game, ending his career with another impressive performance against the nation’s top defense while delivering Clemson its first national championship since 1981.

“I think it’s my time to go, just kind of end it with a bang,” Watson said. “I’ve enjoyed the three years, and I just wanted to sign my name and end it with an exclamation point, and I think I did that. Moments like this I’ll never forget.”

Last season Watson passed for 405 yards and four touchdowns against the Crimson Tide in a 45-40 loss in the title game.

Watson finishes his college career 32-3 as a starter.

The four touchdowns he accounted for ups his season total to 50, which sets the Clemson record that he previously set last season.

He passed for 41 touchdowns on the year, which is an ACC record that was previously held by Jameis Winston.

“This guy, his class, his humility, this was his Heisman tonight, and this was really what he wanted. This is what he came to Clemson to do,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s just been an unbelievable player, preparer, leader, and ambassador for this university.”

Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

The scene from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., as the Clemson Tigers win the college football national championship.

Clemson University

