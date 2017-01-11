Clemson stars confirm they’re leaving for the NFL

Three more of the Clemson football team’s leaders on offense officially announced their intention to leave school early and turn pro.
Wide receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott, as well as running back Wayne Gallman, all released statements on Twitter confirming their decisions to enter the NFL Draft. Quarterback Deshaun Watson discussed his decision to turn pro after the Tigers’ win Monday night over Alabama.
All four are underclassmen. Their early departures have been expected since coach Dabo Swinney announced in early November that they would be honors as part of Clemson’s Senior Day recognition.
This year’s NFL Draft is April 27-29.
January 11, 2017
January 10, 2017
January 11, 2017
Even with Williams and Scott leaving Clemson has tons of talent at WR with Renfrow, Cain, Ray-Ray, Powell, Overton, Higgins, Rodgers, etc.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 11, 2017
Comments