Clemson lineman to transfer

Clemson offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen is set to transfer according to Tigernet and other reports.
The sophomore tackle from Tampa, Fla., started the first eight games of the season before being sidelined with a shoulder injury.
A few weeks later Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced that Fruhmorgen was away from the team and dealing with personal issues. He later visited a Clemson practice but never returned to action.
Fruhmorgen arrived at Clemson as the No. 73 player in the country, according to 247Sports.
He played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and was recruited by Tigers co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.
In 2015 he had seven knockdown blocks in 11 games with one start.
Fruhmorgen was replaced by Sean Pollard in the starting lineup down the stretch this season.
