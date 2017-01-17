Clemson University

January 17, 2017

Report: Clemson losing both its defensive line coaches

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Clemson was already losing a key part of its defensive coaching staff when longtime assistant Dan Brooks’ retirement became official over the weekend.

Now it appears the Tigers’ talented defensive front will be in completely new hands in 2017.

Sporting News columnist Alex Marvez tweeted Clemson co-defensive coordinator/defensive ends coach Marion Hobby will join the Jacksonville Jaguars, likely as a defensive line coach.

Hobby spent the past six years on Clemson’s staff and had a hand in the development of Shaq Lawson, Kevin Dodd and Vic Beasley. He had also coached at Duke, Ole Miss and with the Saints in the NFL, plus a one-year stint with the Tigers in 2005.

Clemson University

