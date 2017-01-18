Clemson QB Watson turns down Senior Bowl invite

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has turned down the chance to play in the Senior Bowl later this month.
Watson’s representatives cited the long season and his continued training for the NFL draft as reasons he won’t play in the Jan. 28 game in Mobile, Alabama. Watson is a junior giving up his final college season, but has graduated, making him eligible for the game.
The Senior Bowl would have given NFL personnel the chance to see the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Watson up close. That includes the Cleveland Browns, holders of the No. 1 pick in next spring’s draft, whose staff will coach in the bowl.
Watson led the Tigers to a national championship with a 35-31 victory over Alabama. He threw for 4,593 yards, 41 TDs and 17 interceptions this season.
National champion Deshaun Watson would give the Browns an invaluable assist in their search for a franchise quarterback if he were to accept an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl later this month in Mobile, Ala.
North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer join Watson as the top-ranked quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. But unlike Watson, Trubisky and Kizer were not eligible for the Senior Bowl.
Although he’s a junior, Watson was eligible for the game because he graduated early with a communications degree.
The Browns are armed with two first-round picks (Nos. 1 and 12 overall) in April’s draft, and they need to determine whether Watson could solve their decades-old quarterback quandary.
Practices will run from Jan. 24-26 with the game on Jan. 28.
