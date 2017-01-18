Clemson QB Watson turns down Senior Bowl invite

3:04 Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration Pause

0:56 Clemson's Boulware wishes the game was Saturday at 8 a.m.

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

2:00 Winthrop students, faculty 'will make our voices heard' at Women's March on Washington

1:35 York teacher wants students to see 'government at work' at inauguration

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

4:04 Highlights from Haley's final State of the State Address