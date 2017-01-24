Tigers in the NFL Draft: Three projected as first-round picks

Three Clemson players are projected as first-round picks in the NFL Draft:
Mike Williams, WR
Many draft prognosticators expect Williams to be a top-10 pick and the first Clemson player selected in this year’s draft.
In his first mock draft of the year, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. slots Williams to the Tennessee Titans as the No. 5 overall pick. The Titans “could use a deep threat and chain-mover” at the wide receiver position, Kiper said, and that’s exactly what Williams was for the Tigers.
CBS Sports’ Rob Rang has the Buffalo Bills selecting Williams with the 10th pick. CBS Sports’ Dane Brugler and azcentral’s Bob McManaman have Williams going to the Arizona Cardinals with the 13th pick, while NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has Williams going 15th to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Deshaun Watson, QB
Kiper, Brugler and McManaman all believe Watson could land with the Bills at the No. 10 overall pick. The Bills and new coach Sean McDermott could be in the market for a new quarterback. If so, Watson could be their choice.
Rang doesn’t think Watson will be available to the Bills. He expects Watson to land with the Bills’ AFC East foe, the New York Jets, at the No. 6 overall pick.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller believes the Cleveland Browns would like to select Watson if he is available at the No. 12 overall pick. Some draft projections, however, have Watson falling further. Jeremiah predicts Watson will fall to the 25th pick, where the quarterback-needy Houston Texans would likely snap him up.
Cordrea Tankersley, CB
If Kiper’s projections are correct, Clemson could have three first-round draft picks for the first time. The ESPN draft analyst believes the Seattle Seahawks could take Tankersley with the 26th overall pick.
“The Seahawks like big corners, and Tankersley (6-1, 190) fits their style as a guy who could hold up opposite Richard Sherman,” Kiper wrote.
Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo believes the Philadelphia Eagles should look at Tankersley with the 14th overall pick. Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune has the Browns selecting Tankersley with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall).
Comments