Dabo says passing on Watson in draft would be akin to ‘passing on Michael Jordan'

MOBILE, Ala. – Deshaun Watson passed on the Senior Bowl, but his college coach thinks the Browns would be crazy to pass on the national championship-winning quarterback in April’s NFL draft.
“If they pass on Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday after the Browns coached the South team in the first Senior Bowl practice of the year at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. “I’m just telling you. I don’t know what the heck I’m talking about. I’m just an old, funky college coach, but Deshaun Watson is the best by a long shot.”
The Browns have two first-round picks in this year’s draft (Nos. 1 and 12 overall) and could use one of them in an attempt to satisfy their need for a bona fide franchise quarterback.
Watson, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer are the top-rated quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. Of those three juniors, Watson was the only one eligible for the Senior Bowl because he graduated early. However, he declined his invitation to the showcase.
Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage said Monday during a news conference he asked the Browns to try to convince Watson to attend the college All-Star Game. Watson would have played for Browns coach Hue Jackson and his staff on the South team had he accepted his invitation.
“I did ask the Cleveland Browns to reach out to him, to talk to him about the positives of the game,” Savage said. “I do not know the context of the conversation. I do know that he was non-committal at that point, so he never said no to the Browns. He said no ultimately to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in a very polite conversation between myself and he and his agent.
“So I just want to be clear that Deshaun did not say no to Hue Jackson or anybody else from the Browns. He had a conversation with them. They advocated the game, I would assume, and then later that same day or that night I spoke to Deshaun and his agent, and he politely declined the invitation to come here but was honored that we thought he was good enough to come here.”
Swinney isn’t worried about Watson forgoing the Senior Bowl.
“He’s 28-2 the last two years, beat Alabama and put up 75 points against Alabama in two games. He played 15 games this year. I think he’s done plenty,” Swinney said. “If they can’t evaluate that, a week at the Senior Bowl ain’t going to change that.
“So he'll be ready. He'll have all the workouts, the combine, the pro days and all that stuff. But just turn on the tape and get to know him. When people really get to know who he is, not just watching him on film, he’s one in a million.”
Although many draft analysts question how well Watson will transition from Clemson’s spread offense to the NFL, Swinney said there’s no question in his mind the player’s skills will allow him to make an immediate impact at the next level. Swinney also said he doesn’t expect NFL talent evaluators to have doubts about Watson being worthy of a first-round pick as more of the pre-draft process unfolds.
“He’s the greatest preparer that I’ve been around,” Swinney said. “He’s just a great preparer week in and week out. He loves it. He graduated in three years 1/8 with a communications degree 3/8 . This is a driven, focused kid that’s been way too busy being great to be distracted by anything. So he’s just ready for the moment.
“He’s so prepared and it’s been that way forever. The guy went 32-3. He lost in a national championship game where we had 550 yards and 40 points. He lost to Pitt where we had 630 yards and 42 points and he lost to Georgia Tech, which he only played about 12 snaps. He tore his ACL his freshman year. So he’s just a winner.”
The Browns need a winner at quarterback, especially coming off the worst season in franchise history with a record of 1-15. The options include drafting Watson, Trubisky or Kizer, trading for New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo or signing someone in free agency, perhaps Tyrod Taylor if the Buffalo Bills were to cut him.
“We’ve got to have a quarterback that plays winning football for us, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Jackson said. “We’re going to find that guy. We’re going to find a guy that can win for us, and that’s what we have to do. That’s my job. That’s what I came to Cleveland for, and I’m not going to stop till we get that guy.”
Jackson insisted it’s premature to assume the organization will part with quarterback Robert Griffin III, who went 1-4 as a starter last season and missed 11 games with a broken shoulder. Jackson said he hasn’t “come to any conclusions” about Griffin’s future because he’s been busy making changes to the coaching staff and needs more time evaluate.
But Jackson also spoke as if his mission this offseason is to find the team’s quarterback of the future.
“We haven’t established that guy yet,” Jackson said. “We haven’t established who he is. Until you can do that, then I think we can make the next jump. So that’s what we’re trying to do. It’s going to be a great offseason. We have free agency and we have the draft coming, so there’s going to be a lot of opportunity for us to evaluate and make good decisions about what to do for our football team.”
Swinney is convinced Watson should be a no-brainer for Jackson and the Browns.
“It would be awesome. It would be easy and he'll figure that out. It will be the easiest player he’s ever coached,” Swinney said. “I’m sure he’s coached some good ones and so have I, but he’s simple, very low maintenance, humble, same guy every day and always ready. He comes to every meeting prepared. That’s how you change things. You change a culture.”
