Clemson anticipates back-to-back small recruiting classes

2:46 Dyslexics are creative, smart and capable, Fort Mill mom says Pause

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:34 Rock Hill's Friendship 9 meets students on 'civil rights journey'

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:21 York County solicitor honors civil rights leader Clarence Graham

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained