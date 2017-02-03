Clemson anticipates back-to-back small recruiting classes

If you thought Clemson landing just 14 scholarship players on the Feb. 1 National Signing Day was a small class, just wait until next year.
Head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers could add as few as 10 recruits in 2018. Combine that with the 2017 class, and that’s about the size of most classes in a single season, not over a two-year span.
What does that mean? Well, first off, the 2017 and 2018 players better be good.
And looking at last week’s haul, Clemson is OK there. Short in number, it’s big in talent, highlighted by quarterback Hunter Johnson and receiver Tee Higgins.
Jump ahead to 2018, and you'll see another solid class already forming. Trevor Lawrence, a five-star QB prospect out of Cartersville, Georgia, is the No. 1 player in the nation for that class, according to 247Sports.com.
He’s verbally committed to Clemson, and there are three four-star prospects, including South Pointe wide receiver Derion Kendrick, planning to join him. Daniel linebacker Jake Venables, the son of defensive coordinator Brent Venables, is a three-star recruit who plans on staying home in 2018.
There aren’t many more spots available.
“It’s going to be a small class, but there are a lot of things that go into it. It depends on how many guys leave early,” said Clemson recruiting coordinator/QB coach Brandon Streeter. “We have a feel that it could be as low as 10 or 11, (as high as) 15 or 16.”
Already excited about the prospects that we have. Again, it’s not going to be a big class, but we'll sign an elite class once again.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, on his 2018 recruiting class
And then you look at some of Clemson’s other targets. That list includes several of 247Sports’ top 25 players. Xavier Thomas, a Florence native, is one of the most hyped defensive ends in recent years. The No. 2 2018 recruit in the country has said he will play his collegiate football in the Palmetto State.
Clemson is also very high on four-star defensive end Stephon Wynn, a former T.L. Hanna standout who’s spending his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Speaking of that elite institution, Clemson is targeting another few players already there.
The Tigers are also chasing and in good standing with Zamir White (Laurinburg, N.C.), the top-ranked running back in the 2018 class.
Seriously, the rich are getting richer in Tiger Town. It’s just the quantity of riches aren’t as deep as you’d think.
Will it catch up with Swinney at some point?
“The bad news is that there a couple small classes in a row coming up,” Swinney said. “The good news is we’ve got a lot of champions on this team. We’ve got a lot of guys that have been a part of a lot of winning.”
That’s a good point, and there are a lot of variables – some controllable, some not so much – surrounding the reasons for the small classes.
Swinney says the next large class will come in 2019. Based on the math, you’ve got to think that Clemson better land ready-to-play talent with that group, because the Tigers will be a young team once again.
Of course, if he keeps getting highly skilled quarterbacks, receivers and linemen on both sides of the ball, it can make up for maybe not as much depth.
And Clemson does a heck of a job developing players. That’s one reason the roster is so plentiful. Players don’t want to leave a successful program.
It just puts more pressure on that small 2018 group to carry a heavy load long before it ever sets foot on campus.
