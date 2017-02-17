Watch Clemson’s Ben Boulware prank teammates with Sour Patch Kids

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware has never been one to take things too seriously.
So it’s not much of a surprise that he had a little fun at the expense of napping teammates on a bus by means of some candy (Sour Patch Kids). The video, posted to Boulware’s Twitter account, shows a few players, but most notably Albert Huggins Jr., eating in his sleep.
The Clemson University Football Team. The official sponsors of @SourPatchKids pic.twitter.com/uymUkzOreH— Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) February 15, 2017
Huggins did, however, want a little credit for his role.
It's crazy how this video that Ben posted went viral but I didn't get tagged in it— Albert Huggins Jr. (@Im_The_Hulk) February 16, 2017
Good job bro @benboulware7
