February 17, 2017 11:09 AM

Watch Clemson’s Ben Boulware prank teammates with Sour Patch Kids

Posted by Ben Breiner

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware has never been one to take things too seriously.

So it’s not much of a surprise that he had a little fun at the expense of napping teammates on a bus by means of some candy (Sour Patch Kids). The video, posted to Boulware’s Twitter account, shows a few players, but most notably Albert Huggins Jr., eating in his sleep.

Huggins did, however, want a little credit for his role.

