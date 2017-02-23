Tyler Krieger representing Clemson at World Baseball Classic

Former Clemson infielder Tyler Krieger will get his chance next month to compete with some of the world’s best baseball players.
Krieger is a member of Team Israel’s roster for the World Baseball Classic, which kicks off March 6 when Israel plays Korea in Seoul, South Korea, in the tournament’s opening game.
“It’s going to be really fun,” Krieger said. “Very unique opportunity to play against some really cool competition and a really cool atmosphere, so any time you get to do that combination of things, you definitely look forward to it.”
Israel’s roster is composed primarily of American-born players like Krieger, who was born in California and grew up in Georgia but is eligible for Israeli citizenship by virtue of his Jewish heritage.
Krieger admits it feels odd to wear the colors of a country other than the United States, but he is proud to have the opportunity to represent his family heritage on an international stage.
“My grandparents would be really excited,” Krieger said. “They’re passed away now, but it’s cool to just kind of honor them for the World Baseball Classic. My dad, I know, is pretty excited about it.”
Krieger will also be representing Clemson as the only Tiger in this year’s World Baseball Classic.
“Any time you get to have Clemson’s name get out into the world, it’s a cool experience,” Krieger said. “I owe so much of everything that’s ever happened to me to that place.”
While Krieger is preparing to play in the international competition, he is simultaneously working to continue climbing the ladder in the Cleveland Indians’ minor league system. Krieger leaves to join Team Israel in Seoul on Monday, but until then, Krieger is in Goodyear, Arizona, for spring training with the Indians.
Krieger will miss valuable spring training time while playing in the World Baseball Classic, but he believes the experience he will gain from the opportunity will be worth it.
“I’m going to be getting good at bats out there and getting ready for the season,” Krieger said. “So once I get back from the tournament, which could be any time, I'll be prepared for the Indians just as well as if I was here.”
Selected by the Indians in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB draft, Krieger began last season with the Lake County Captains, the Indians’ Class A minor league affiliate, and finished with the Lynchburg Hillcats, an Advanced A squad. For the season as a whole, Krieger batted .299 with five home runs, 58 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.
MLB.com ranks Krieger, a second baseman, as the 18th-best prospect in the Indians’ organization.
Krieger hopes to begin this season with the Akron RubberDucks, the Indians’ AA affiliate, but says he is focused on what he can control.
“It’s going to be based off my performance and I know that and understand that,” Krieger said. “I try not to put any numerical goals on things, but just worry about more my approach, my routines, my attitude … the things that are going to get me to where I want to go.”
Krieger is taking that approach into the World Baseball Classic, where he will be playing alongside and against players who are or have been in the major leagues.
“Playing baseball with as many different people as you can and building as many relationships in the game as you can can never hurt you,” Krieger said. “You just always try to learn and pick other people’s brains, and to be able to be around some really good players is just going to be fun.”
