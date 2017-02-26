10 Clemson players to watch in spring football

For players who could take on bigger roles for the Clemson football team this year, spring practice is an important time for those Tigers to demonstrate improvement and develop chemistry with their teammates.
While every player on the field will have something to prove during spring practices, which begin Wednesday, the following 10 players are among those who could be under the spotlight.
10. Will Spiers, P
Following the departure of Andy Teasdall, one important task for Clemson this spring will be finding a new punter. The player to watch in that battle is Spiers, son of former Clemson punter and current student coach Bill Spiers. Although he redshirted last season, Spiers has the potential to emerge as Clemson’s punter, perhaps even as an upgrade over Teasdall.
9. Trayvon Mullen, CB
One of the more highly touted recruits in Clemson’s 2016 recruiting class, Mullen played 115 snaps as a freshman. He should be in line for a bigger role this season, possibly including a starting spot depending on how well he performs in spring practices. A long, athletic cornerback listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Mullen could prove to be Clemson’s most physically gifted defensive back.
8. Tanner Muse, SS
Muse is the leading candidate to replace Jadar Johnson at strong safety. Muse made a big impact on special teams last season, but only saw occasional playing time on defense, as Johnson and fellow starter Van Smith took the lion’s share of safety snaps. Muse has size (6-foot-2, 220), explosiveness and demonstrated tackling ability, but needs to prove he can handle the coverage responsibilities of starting on the back end.
7. Zerrick Cooper, QB
If Cooper is going to emerge as Clemson’s starting quarterback, this spring could be his best opportunity. He'll have to outperform a more experienced quarterback and a more highly touted recruit, but he has promising passing tools and enough athleticism to be a dual-threat. He'll need to show a firm grasp of the Tigers offense after a year of scout-team work.
6. Kelly Bryant, QB
Bryant will go into spring practice as Clemson’s starting quarterback, but can he keep the job? He will have to show marked improvement as a passer this spring. Bryant is a great athlete, but he'll need to quickly get into rhythm with Clemson’s top receivers and be able to throw the ball accurately in order to effectively run the Tigers’ offense.
5. Justin Falcinelli, C
Clemson returns four starting offensive linemen from last season, but is replacing Jay Guillermo in the middle of the line. Falcinelli is highly regarded by coaches, but he hasn’t seen much playing time in key situations. He'll need to develop chemistry with Clemson’s returning offensive linemen this spring to set himself up for success in the fall.
4. Shaq Smith, LB
As a midyear enrollee in 2016, Smith was expected to be one of last spring’s breakout stars. The highly touted recruit ended up redshirting, but he has the physical ability to be a difference-maker for Clemson’s defense. With a year of scout-team experience under his belt, Smith should make a real push for playing time, possibly even a starting spot, this spring.
3. Mark Fields, CB
Fields was also on last year’s iteration of this list as a player who had the potential to be a breakout star in 2016. Fields disappointed coaches last offseason and failed to earn a starting job, but he still might be the most talented cornerback on the roster. If Fields demonstrates growth this spring, he could rise to the top of the depth chart as Cordrea Tankersley’s replacement on the boundary.
2. Tavien Feaster, RB
With Wayne Gallman now pursuing an NFL career, the door is wide open for Feaster to emerge as Clemson’s top running back. He’s drawn comparisons to C.J. Spiller for his athletic potential, but he didn’t play much in 2016. In order to earn a spot in Clemson’s starting lineup, Feaster must prove he can be a complete running back. Specifically, Feaster must prove he can be relied upon as a pass blocker.
1. Hunter Johnson, QB
No player will be more under the microscope this spring than Johnson. Although he has only been on campus since January, Johnson will begin competing for the starting quarterback job this spring. Coaches will likely start Johnson off slow, considering he has never even practiced in a Clemson uniform, but he is a five-star recruit with the tools to be an elite passer. If Johnson can show steady improvement throughout practices and perform well in the spring game, he'll enter the fall as a real candidate to start in Week 1.
Comments