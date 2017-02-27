Journey from bullpen to starter isn’t completely without bumps for Clemson’s Krall

If I were to tell you a pitcher had an earned run average of 4.13 and had allowed 31 hits in five career starts, would he be described as elite?
Those are the numbers in limited starts on the mound for senior lefty Pat Krall, Clemson’s preseason All-American. He’s coming off a historic season in which he was primarily used out of the bullpen, and few players had a greater effect on the Tigers’ wins in 2016.
Krall, who came into 2017 with a career ERA of 2.10, went 10-2 with five saves, and he made just three starts last season. One of those went extremely well.
Krall allowed one run on five hits in a complete-game win against N.C. State to provide a spark in May that led to an ACC tournament title and a national NCAA seed.
The other two starts saw Krall give up a combined nine earned runs. The last one ended Clemson’s season in a loss to Oklahoma State in the Tigers’ home regional.
Krall gave up pro money to return to Clemson for his senior season with the plan of converting to a full-time starting pitcher. He got off to solid start last weekend against Wright State, allowing just one unearned run on two hits in six innings in a 6-2 victory.
Saturday, he wasn’t as fortunate, but his team still won. Krall gave up five earned runs in 5.2 innings to Elon a day after the Phoenix were held scoreless for 13 innings.
“I felt good,” said Krall, who threw 101 pitches. “Last inning before I got pulled I felt my best and threw my best. Physically, I’m in great shape. It’s about finding that groove and keeping it.”
Despite allowing nine hits, including at least one in every frame, and a three-run home run by Will Nance, he was given plenty of offensive support as the Tigers won 13-5 to clinch the weekend series.
“Pat wasn’t at his best, but he still stuck in there and gave us a good start,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said.
He got hit a little bit today, but we needed to pick him up. How many times has Pat Krall picked us up?
Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee
Krall admits he’s still trying to figure out how to be a starter, but Saturday was a lesson for him.
“Starters are going to have to pitch when they’re not at their best pitch-wise, and I thought his first start of the year against Wright State he was extremely good,” Lee said. “Today he wasn’t quite as sharp, up in the zone some.”
Lee credited Elon for making adjustments. A day after seeing a heavy dose of changeups out of the zone from Charlie Barnes, the Phoenix didn’t swing at those pitches from Krall, who had to throw more across the plate to try and gets outs.
“I didn’t have the same excitement today (as last weekend),” Krall said. “It’s something I should have all the time. There’s something different about opening (start) and the next weekend. It’s kind of like a lag effect to me.”
It’s performance that Krall will have to live with for an entire week, as opposed to coming back out the next day and washing it as a reliever. And he said he'll be critiquing himself and learning from what he did wrong.
His next start won’t be any easier as he'll face rival South Carolina next Saturday at Fluor Field in Greenville.
Krall’s pitched on the big stage, and the Gamecocks are aggressive at the plate, which might be a good matchup for Krall if he’s on his game.
“I don’t want to get ahead of myself or get above my head,” Krall said about the upcoming rivalry start. “I’m just going to do me and feed off the energy.”
It’s hard to make too many judgments off one game. Even five career starts presents an extremely small sample size for a pitcher who’s been dominant at the collegiate level.
Let’s see how he adjusts and prepares for his next outing, which will be one of the most crucial of his career.
Comments