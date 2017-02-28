Clemson University

February 28, 2017

Tigers’ two-out hits trip up Terriers

CLEMSON

Clemson scored a pair of two-out runs in both the first and second inning and added five runs in the eighth inning to beat Wofford 9-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday.

The No. 12 Tigers (6-2) won their fifth game in a row, while the Terriers dropped to 2-6.

Andrew Cox ripped a two-out, two-run double down the right-field line in the first inning. In the second inning, K.J. Bryant lined a two-out triple to right field to score Robert Jolly, then Bryant scored on a balk.

Clemson added five insurance runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Jolly’s run-scoring double and Chase Pinder’s two-run single.

Tyler Jackson (1-1) earned his first win as a Tiger by tossing seven strong innings. He allowed three hits, one run and one walk with nine strikeouts.

Terrier starter Matt Ellmyer (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up four runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Clemson plays No. 4 South Carolina this weekend at three different sites, beginning on Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

Wofford

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Ruedisili cf

4

1

1

0

0

2

Massey 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

Hash 1b

3

0

1

1

1

2

Reginelli lf-rf

3

0

0

0

0

1

Rodriguez ph

1

1

1

1

0

0

McDougald 3b

3

0

0

0

0

0

Orzel ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

Miller c

3

0

1

0

0

2

Cargin dh

3

0

0

0

0

1

Nathanson rf

2

0

0

0

0

1

Pellegrino ph

0

0

0

0

1

0

Jenkins lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

Malsch ss

3

0

0

0

0

1

TOTALS

30

2

4

2

2

12

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Bryant rf

4

2

2

2

0

0

Rohlman dh

4

2

3

0

1

0

Beer lf

4

0

1

0

1

0

Pinder cf

4

1

1

2

0

2

ACox 1b

4

0

2

2

1

2

Davidson ss

5

1

2

0

0

1

Cromwell 3b

3

0

0

0

0

0

Byrd 2b

3

1

1

1

1

1

Jolly c

4

2

2

1

0

0

Williams c

0

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

35

9

14

8

4

6

Wofford

000

001

001

2

Clemson

220

000

05x

3

E—Jenkins, Huber. DP—Wofford 1. LOB—Wofford 3, Clemson 9. 2B—Miller, Bryant, Rohlman (2), Cox, Davidson, Jolly. 3B—Bryant. HR—Rodriguez. HBP—Pinder. SB—Ruedisili, Davidson. CS—Jenkins, Beer.

Wofford

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Ellmyer, L 0-1

4 2/3

8

4

4

2

3

Ehmen

1

0

0

0

1

0

Hershman

 2/3

1

0

0

0

0

Maniscalco

1

3

3

3

0

2

Huber

0

0

1

0

0

0

Accetta

 2/3

2

1

1

1

1

Clemson

1P

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Jackson, W 1-1

7

3

1

1

1

9

Campbell

1

0

0

0

1

1

Miller

 2/3

0

0

0

0

2

Beasley

 1/3

1

1

1

0

0

WP—Ellmyer 2. HBP—by Ellmyer (Pinder). BK—Ellmyer.

T—3:00. A—3,604.

