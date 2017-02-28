Tigers’ two-out hits trip up Terriers

Clemson scored a pair of two-out runs in both the first and second inning and added five runs in the eighth inning to beat Wofford 9-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday.
The No. 12 Tigers (6-2) won their fifth game in a row, while the Terriers dropped to 2-6.
Andrew Cox ripped a two-out, two-run double down the right-field line in the first inning. In the second inning, K.J. Bryant lined a two-out triple to right field to score Robert Jolly, then Bryant scored on a balk.
Clemson added five insurance runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Jolly’s run-scoring double and Chase Pinder’s two-run single.
Tyler Jackson (1-1) earned his first win as a Tiger by tossing seven strong innings. He allowed three hits, one run and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Terrier starter Matt Ellmyer (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up four runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Clemson plays No. 4 South Carolina this weekend at three different sites, beginning on Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
Wofford
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Ruedisili cf
4
1
1
0
0
2
Massey 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
Hash 1b
3
0
1
1
1
2
Reginelli lf-rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Rodriguez ph
1
1
1
1
0
0
McDougald 3b
3
0
0
0
0
0
Orzel ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
Miller c
3
0
1
0
0
2
Cargin dh
3
0
0
0
0
1
Nathanson rf
2
0
0
0
0
1
Pellegrino ph
0
0
0
0
1
0
Jenkins lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
Malsch ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
30
2
4
2
2
12
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Bryant rf
4
2
2
2
0
0
Rohlman dh
4
2
3
0
1
0
Beer lf
4
0
1
0
1
0
Pinder cf
4
1
1
2
0
2
ACox 1b
4
0
2
2
1
2
Davidson ss
5
1
2
0
0
1
Cromwell 3b
3
0
0
0
0
0
Byrd 2b
3
1
1
1
1
1
Jolly c
4
2
2
1
0
0
Williams c
0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
35
9
14
8
4
6
Wofford
000
001
001
—
2
Clemson
220
000
05x
—
3
E—Jenkins, Huber. DP—Wofford 1. LOB—Wofford 3, Clemson 9. 2B—Miller, Bryant, Rohlman (2), Cox, Davidson, Jolly. 3B—Bryant. HR—Rodriguez. HBP—Pinder. SB—Ruedisili, Davidson. CS—Jenkins, Beer.
Wofford
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Ellmyer, L 0-1
4 2/3
8
4
4
2
3
Ehmen
1
0
0
0
1
0
Hershman
2/3
1
0
0
0
0
Maniscalco
1
3
3
3
0
2
Huber
0
0
1
0
0
0
Accetta
2/3
2
1
1
1
1
Clemson
1P
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Jackson, W 1-1
7
3
1
1
1
9
Campbell
1
0
0
0
1
1
Miller
2/3
0
0
0
0
2
Beasley
1/3
1
1
1
0
0
WP—Ellmyer 2. HBP—by Ellmyer (Pinder). BK—Ellmyer.
T—3:00. A—3,604.
