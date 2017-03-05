Deshaun Watson strengthens draft stock at NFL Combine

Deshaun Watson won’t convince everyone that he’s the best quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he’s done about everything he can control to this point.
In his two full seasons as Clemson’s starting quarterback, Watson led the Tigers to 28 wins in 30 games, including a win in this past season’s national championship game.
At the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, his first workout in front of NFL scouts since the national championship game, Watson was a winner again.
Daniel Jeremiah, a draft analyst for NFL Network, said he thought Watson had the best performance in Indianapolis among the draft’s top quarterbacks, which also include North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer.
According to a report by Albert Breer of The MMQB, the consensus among NFL teams was that Watson had the strongest week overall among the top quarterbacks.
“That’s including the whole deal - interviews, on-field work, testing, etc.,” Breer tweeted. “Thing that teams liked about Watson in interviews: Asked why teams should draft him, Watson prioritized team accomplishments on his resume.”
Watson’s biggest win of the week might have come at weigh-ins, where he measured in at 6-foot-2 and 221 pounds. Going into the combine, some NFL scouts questioned whether Watson was big enough to hold up as a pro quarterback. Watson checked in at the same height and just two pounds lighter than one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers (6’2”, 223 lbs), did at his combine.
On the field on Saturday, Watson made his case for being the best athlete among the draft’s top quarterbacks. He ran a faster time in the 40-yard dash and leaped higher in the vertical and broad jumps than Trubisky, Mahomes and Kizer. Mahomes and Trubisky did run faster times than Watson in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle.
The biggest question with Watson, as it is with any quarterback, is whether his downfield passing ability will translate to an NFL offense. He made a strong case for himself in that regard as well. Throwing to unfamiliar receivers (with the exception of an occasional pairing with a former Clemson teammate in Mike Williams or Artavis Scott), Watson delivered the ball with evident confidence and consistently hit his targets in stride.
All of that said, Watson’s performance in Indianapolis won’t necessarily change where he will be drafted. The combine is only a piece of the NFL Draft puzzle.
Watson was likely already the top quarterback on some teams’ draft boards based on everything he accomplished at Clemson. If a team wasn’t already convinced that Watson is worthy of a top draft pick, a workout in shorts might not have changed their minds.
The Clemson quarterback received unanimously positive reviews for how he threw the ball in Indianapolis, but NFL scouts will still learn more from taking another look at his college games — in which he had to throw against pressures and coverages — than they will from watching him throw against air.
Perhaps the biggest question scouts have with Watson is whether he will be able to consistently find open receivers while going through progressions from the pocket. He faces that question mainly because he played in a spread offense at Clemson, but the combine doesn’t present quarterbacks an opportunity to demonstrate that skill.
After a prolific career at Clemson, nothing Watson did on Saturday should have come as particularly surprising. He had already demonstrated he was a good athlete for the quarterback position who could throw an accurate ball to an open receiver. But if Watson’s draft stock changed in Indianapolis, he certainly only helped himself.
By performing well in every phase of the combine, Watson again demonstrated many of the positive qualities that made him a championship-winning quarterback at Clemson. That should entice one team or another to make him one of the top picks in the 2017 NFL Draft.
