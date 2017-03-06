Clemson’s Avry Holmes, ACC’s top 3-point shooter, under the radar

When acknowledging the crowd following his final home game Saturday afternoon, Clemson senior point guard and Oregon native Avry Holmes gave a nod to the Clemson community for the hospitality he’s received since transferring to the school three years ago.
“From the day I first got here, everyone was so welcoming,” Holmes said. “And every day, it just kept getting better and better and better.”
So, too, has Holmes, who enters Tuesday’s first-round game against N.C. State in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with perhaps the hottest shooting hand in the league.
Holmes has made 57.1 percent of his 3-point shots over the Tigers’ last six games and finished the regular season ranked as the league’s top 3-point shooter, both overall (.452) and in ACC play (.531).
Holmes’ percentage ranks No. 2 all-time in Clemson history in ACC play, trailing only the 54.5 success rate posted by Michael Tait in 1987, when the 3-point line was a foot closer than it is currently.
Holmes doesn’t play for North Carolina or Duke, so he’s essentially flown under the radar for his two seasons with the Tigers, but remains unfazed by his anonymity.
“I don’t worry about what I can’t control,” said Holmes, who is Clemson’s second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game. “I do what I can when the opportunity is presented. I’m not really focused on my stats. I just try to work hard to help my team win. Quiet role or not, I’m just trying to play well and have fun with the game.”
Clemson (16-14, 6-12) faces N.C. State (15-16, 4-14) just six days after defeating the Wolfpack 78-74 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The six-day turnaround rematch is the quickest against an ACC foe since 2001 when Clemson played Florida State twice in five days.
The winner will advance to face No. 5 seed Duke at 2 p.m. in a second-round game on Wednesday.
