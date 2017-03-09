Brad Brownell’s job at Clemson seems safe

Clemson appears headed back to the NIT, which would make it a six-year NCAA Tournament drought for coach Brad Brownell.
The Tigers are 17-15 after Wednesday’s 79-72 ACC Tournament loss to Duke. It was their 11th loss by single digits.
Brownell’s career record at Clemson is 124-102, but he is 33-30 the past two years. Brownell has three years remaining on a six-year contract he signed in May 2014, but his job security has been discussed on Clemson fan sites and on college basketball blogs. Many wonder if the Tigers might think about a change. If fired this year, Brownell would be entitled to $3.5 million from Clemson.
But athletics director Dan Radakovich stood behind his head coach.
“It’s been a very difficult season, no doubt,” said Radakovich, who was in New York for the tournament. “But this team continues to compete at a high level in a very difficult league. Brad and I will sit down and talk about things in the program like we do every year, but certainly the way we’re looking at it right now is to continue to work with Brad here at Clemson.”
Radakovich also pointed to extenuating circumstances in Brownell’s tenure, such as last season’s experience of playing away from Littlejohn Coliseum the whole year.
Clemson players spoke fondly of their coach after Wednesday’s loss.
“He’s an outstanding coach, a great guy and has great plans for the team,” Jarrod Blossomgame said. “He coaches us hard and teaches us great things on and off the court. I love him as a coach and as a person.”
