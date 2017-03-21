Clemson well-positioned for future at defensive end

Clemson’s recent history at the defensive end position has been impressive.
In the past 10 years alone, Clemson had nine defensive ends selected in the NFL draft, including seven in the first two rounds: Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd (2016), Vic Beasley (2015), Andre Branch (2012), Da'Quan Bowers (2011), Phillip Merling (2008) and Gaines Adams (2007).
Despite losing Lawson and Dodd to the NFL before last season, Clemson continued to have top-notch play at the position from Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell, who both played key roles in the Tigers’ run to a national championship.
Even with Wilkins moving back to defensive tackle for 2017, Clemson remains well-positioned at the edges of its defensive line. Ferrell is an emerging star who could be on the verge of becoming one of college football’s best pass-rushers. Austin Bryant has also demonstrated the potential to be a difference-maker on the edge.
Clemson has produced as much NFL defensive end talent as any other school in the past decade, and has had some of college football’s strongest pairings at the position.
The Tigers could get even better at the defensive end position over the next few years.
Clemson landed a highly-touted recruit on Friday when Justin Mascoll, a four-star defensive end from South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Georgia, announced his commitment to the Tigers.
Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Mascoll is ranked as the nation’s third-best weak-side defensive end and 86th best overall recruit for the class of 2018.
Mascoll has the talent to continue Clemson’s tradition of sending defensive ends in the NFL, but so do numerous players who are already on the Tigers’ roster or are joining the team this summer.
Xavier Kelly, a four-star recruit from the class of 2016, redshirted last fall but has the prototypical combination of size (6'4”, 265 lbs) and athletic ability to be a breakout star at defensive end. Lasamuel Davis, a three-star recruit from Bamberg, needed a redshirt year to bulk up in the weight room but is another explosive athlete with high pass-rushing potential.
Jordan Williams, a four-star recruit from Virginia Beach, Virginia, will add to Clemson’s defensive end depth and talent when he arrives on campus this summer.
Mascoll’s commitment keeps that talent pipeline going for 2018, and he’s not expected to be Clemson’s only top defensive end recruit in his class.
Xavier Thomas, the class of 2018’s top defensive end and No. 2 overall prospect, has said he plans to commit to either Clemson or South Carolina. The Florence native, who will play his senior year of high school football at IMG Academy, plans to announce his decision on Dec. 20.
Clemson is among the favorites to land Stephon Wynn Jr. Wynn, a four-star recruit from Anderson whose father played for the Tigers, also transferred to IMG Academy for his senior year after three years of playing at T.L. Hanna.
The Tigers are also among the candidates to sign K.J. Henry, a five-star defensive end recruit from Clemmons, North Carolina, and Brenton Cox, a four-star defensive end from Stockbridge, Georgia.
It’s unlikely Clemson, whose 2018 class is expected to include only 10-16 players, will be able to sign all of them. But even if they end up with only one or two of them, the Tigers’ future at the position will still look very bright.
Only time will tell whether any of Clemson’s current or incoming defensive ends can be the next Shaq Lawson or Vic Beasley. Todd Bates, Clemson’s new defensive line coach, will have to prove he can pick up where Marion Hobby left off as a defensive end developer.
