Jacksons lead the way in Tigers’ win

Tyler Jackson, Ryan Miller and Mitchell Miller combined on a five-hit shutout and Weston Jackson went 3-for-4 with with two homers, a double and five RBIs in No. 5 Clemson’s 8-0 victory over Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Tigers (21-4) won their seventh game in a row and improved.
Clemson recorded its third shutout win in a row, the first time it did that since the first three games of the 1992 season. The Tigers, who pitched their sixth shutout of the season, upped their scoreless innings pitched streak to 28 over four games as well.
Tyler Jackson (4-1) earned the win by tossing 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, no runs and one walk with four strikeouts.
Weston Jackson’s run-scoring double in the second inning plated the game’s first run, then Grayson Byrd hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning.
Weston Jackson hit a solo homer in the sixth inning, then Jordan Greene lined a run-scoring single later in the frame. Weston Jackson added a three-run homer, his fourth of the year, in the seventh inning, then Seth Beer lined a solo homer, his eighth of the season, in the eighth inning.
Clemson will host Winthrop on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Greene 2b
5
0
1
1
0
0
Beer lf
4
1
2
1
1
1
Pinder cf
3
0
0
0
2
1
Williams c
5
0
0
0
0
2
A.Cox 1b
4
2
1
0
1
2
Davidson ss
4
2
2
0
0
1
Jackson rf
4
2
3
5
0
0
Rohlman dh
2
1
1
0
2
0
Byrd 3b
4
0
2
1
0
0
TOTALS
35
8
12
8
6
7
Furman
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Grote lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Kay rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Elmy 1b
3
0
1
0
0
1
Overton cf
4
0
0
0
0
0
Costa c
3
0
1
0
1
0
Richards dh
3
0
2
0
0
1
Huebner 3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
Alley ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
Griffith 2b
3
0
0
0
0
0
Love ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
Crawford 3b-p
3
0
1
0
0
0
TOTALS
31
0
5
0
1
7
Furman
000
000
000
—
0
Clemson
010
102
31x
—
8
E—Williams; Davidson. LOB—Furman 7; Clemson 9. 2B—Elmy; Crawford; Beer; W. Jackson; Rohlman. HR—Beer; W. Jackson (2). SH—Griffith. SB—Richards; A. Cox; Byrd. CS—Love; Pinder. Reached on CI—Elmy.
Furman
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Verbeke, L 0-2
3 2/3
4
2
1
3
4
Hawkins
2
1
1
1
1
1
Greenfield
1
4
3
3
1
2
Crawford
0
2
1
1
0
0
Mullen
2/3
1
1
1
1
0
Harwood
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
T. Jackson, W 4-1
6 2/3
5
0
0
1
4
R. Miller
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
2
M. Miller
1
0
0
0
0
1
BK—Hawkins. PB—Costa. CI—Williams. Crawford faced 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires—HP: Darion Padgett 1B: Randy Watkins 2B: Doug Vines 3B: David Savage.
T — 2:49; A — 4,454.
Comments