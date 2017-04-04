Clemson University

April 4, 2017 10:51 PM

Tigers top Bulldogs

Staff Reports

ATHENS, Ga.

Tyler Jackson pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and Chris Williams hit a two-run homer in the first inning to lead No. 4 Clemson to a 4-0 victory over Georgia Tuesday.

Jackson (5-1) earned the win, allowing four hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts. Clemson (25-5) registered its seventh shutout victory of the season.

Ryan Avidano (2-1) suffered the loss for Georgia (13-17).

Logan Davidson led off the game with a single. Three batters later, Williams laced a two-run homer to left-center, his eighth of the season.

The Tigers added two runs in the ninth inning, including one run on Grayson Byrd’s sacrifice fly.

Clemson will host Virginia Tech in a three-game series this weekend starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Davidson ss

5

1

1

0

0

2

Rohlman dh

4

0

1

0

0

1

Jackson ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

Beer lf

3

0

0

0

1

1

Williams c

3

1

1

2

0

2

A.Cox 1b

4

0

0

0

0

1

Wharton rf

4

1

1

0

0

0

Bryant cf

1

0

0

0

0

0

Jolly ph

0

0

0

0

1

0

Pinder pr-cf

0

1

0

0

0

0

Greene 2b

3

0

0

0

0

0

Byrd 3b

3

0

1

1

0

0

TOTALS

31

4

5

3

2

7

Georgia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Maxwell cf

4

0

0

0

0

0

Schunk 3b

4

0

0

0

0

0

Shepherd ss

4

0

1

0

0

2

McGovern 1b

4

0

0

0

0

0

Curry dh

3

0

0

0

0

0

Campbell rf

3

0

1

0

0

1

Proctor 2b

2

0

1

0

0

1

Talley ph-2b

1

0

1

0

0

0

Biggar c

3

0

0

0

0

2

Bradley lf

2

0

0

0

0

0

Webb ph-lf

0

0

0

0

1

0

TOTALS

30

0

4

0

1

6

Clemson

200

000

002

4

Georgia

000

000

000

0

E—McGovern; Talley. DP—Clemson 1. LOB—Clemson 7; Georgia 4. 2B—Byrd; Campbell; Talley. HR—Williams. SB—Rohlman; Beer. SH—GREENE. SF—Byrd.

Clemson

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Jackson, W 5-1

7 2/3

4

0

0

0

5

Hennessy

 1/3

0

0

0

1

0

Gilliam

1

0

0

0

0

1

Georgia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Avidano, L 2-1

3

2

2

0

0

2

Ryder

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

0

Brown

2 2/3

0

0

0

1

3

Smith

1

1

0

0

0

2

Locey

0

1

2

1

1

0

Kristofak

 2/3

0

0

0

0

0

Goodman

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

WP—Hennessy; Avidano; Kristofak. HBP—by Ryder (Williams); by Ryder (Bryant); by Brown, B. (Bryant).

Umpires—HP: Jason Bradley 1B: Jay Furlong 2B: Kevin Sweeney 3B: Jon Bailey. Time—2:42. Attendance—3,302.

Clemson University

