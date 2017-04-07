Clemson expects competitive spring game on Saturday

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expects to have a record audience inside Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s spring football game, and he expects his team to give the fans a good show.
“I think it’s going to be a very competitive game,” Swinney said. “I’m really hopeful that we get a huge crowd. I think it’s going to be beautiful weather, and it’s been awhile since we’ve played some football.”
Clemson has set school attendance records for the spring game in each of the past two years. The Tigers drew estimated crowds of 37,000 in 2015 and 50,500 in 2016. Swinney expects this year’s game to shatter both of those marks.
“If we can have 70,000 show up for a (national championship) parade, certainly we can have 70,000-plus show up for the (spring) game,” Swinney said.
Playing in front of a large crowd is an important part of the coaches’ evaluation process, Swinney said. Clemson wants to see how its young players, particularly those competing for the starting quarterback job, perform in a game-like environment.
“It’s one thing to be able to do it on the practice field in front of a few hundred people,” said co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. “It’s another thing to do it in front of tens of thousands of people.”
Each roster for Saturday’s Orange and White game include projected starters on both sides of the ball.
Wren product Kelly Bryant could start at quarterback for the Orange team, though he is questionable to play with a hamstring injury. National championship hero Hunter Renfrow will suit up for the Orange offense, while defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell will lead the Orange defense up front.
Hunter Johnson and Zerrick Cooper are the quarterbacks on the White roster, though Johnson could switch teams if Bryant is unable to play. Top players on the White roster include wide receiver Deon Cain, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and safety Van Smith.
Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott feels good about what the Tigers have accomplished this spring, but wants to see a strong finish on Saturday.
“It’s been a really, really good spring,” Elliott said. “We’ve made a lot of progress. But the key to our success in the fall is what we do between now and the time we get to the fall, and so this game is a springboard to send us into the summer so that we can have preparation for the fall.”
Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell believes it is important for the Tigers to give good attitude and effort on Saturday.
“I want to see guys having fun, flying around and not being afraid to make mistakes,” Ferrell said.
Saturday’s game is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will not be televised but will be streamed live online on ACC Network Extra.
Clemson parking lots open at 8 a.m. and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Memorial Stadium gates open at 11 a.m. The Sons of Clemson flag football game featuring former Tigers will begin at noon, while Tiger Walk is scheduled for 1 p.m. Seniors from last year’s team will receive their national championship rings in a ceremony at halftime.
Comments