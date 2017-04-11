Tigers edge Charleston Southern in 11 innings

Andrew Cox’s one-out single in the 11th inning scored Reed Rohlman in No. 4 Clemson’s 6-5 walkoff win over Charleston Southern at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers (29-5) won their sixth game in a row.
With the score tied 1-1, the Buccaneers (16-15) hit five consecutive singles to lead off the fourth inning and scored four runs, two of which came on Cole German’s two-run single.
In the sixth inning, Logan Davidson belted a three-run homer, his sixth of the season, to narrow Charleston Southern’s lead to 5-4. Chris Williams lofted a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to tie the score.
In the 11th inning, the Tigers loaded the bases with one out before Cox ripped a 3-1 pitch down the right-field line for his first career walkoff hit.
Rohlman extended his hitting streak to 11 games, going 3-for-4 with two runs and two hit-by-pitches.
Jeremy Beasley (1-0) earned his first win as a Tiger by retiring the only batter he faced in the 11th inning. Five Tiger relievers combined to allow four hits, no runs and one walk with seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched.
Will Hartsell (1-4) suffered the loss.
The Tigers travel to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on No. 25 Florida State in a three-game series starting on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Charleston So.
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Blanchard 2b
5
1
1
2
0
0
A. Miller 1b
5
0
2
0
0
1
J. Miller 3b
5
0
1
0
0
2
Gragilla dh
5
1
2
0
0
1
Sconzo c
5
1
1
0
0
0
Vesnesky ss
5
1
2
1
0
0
Singleton cf
4
1
1
0
1
2
German rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
Vaughn ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
Hall lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
Andronica lf-rf
5
0
0
0
0
2
TOTALS
44
5
11
5
1
10
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Pinder cf
5
1
2
0
1
1
Rohlman dh
4
2
3
0
0
0
Beer lf
6
0
0
0
0
1
Williams c
4
1
2
1
1
0
Davidson ss
4
2
1
3
2
0
Cox 1b
6
0
3
2
0
1
Wharton rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
Jolly ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
Bryant rf
1
0
0
0
0
1
Greene 2b
5
0
2
0
0
1
Byrd 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
W. Jackson ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
Cromwell 3b
2
0
0
0
0
2
TOTALS
44
6
13
6
4
9
CS
001
400
000
00
—
5
Clemson
010
003
001
01
—
6
E — A. Miller(4); Davidson(12); A. Cox(4). DP — CSU 1. LOB — CSU 8; Clemson 14. 2B — Gragilla(10); Greene(7). HR — BLANCHARD(3); Davidson(6). HBP — Rohlman 2. SH — Blanchard(2). SF — Williams(2). SB — Davidson(8); A. Cox(5).
Charleston So.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Maw
6 2/3
8
4
4
1
2
Hiott
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Stoudemire
1
1
0
0
1
3
Smith
2
1
1
1
1
3
Hartsell, L 1-4
1/3
3
1
1
1
0
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
T. Jackson
3 1/3
7
5
5
0
3
Hennessy
3 2/3
1
0
0
0
2
Andrews
2/3
1
0
0
0
0
Gilliam
2 1/3
1
0
0
0
4
Crawford
2/3
1
0
0
1
1
Beasley, W 1-0
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Umpires — HP: Craig Mirr 1B: Darion Padgett 2B: Ken Fitts 3B: Jon Merry. T — 3:55. A — 5,208.
