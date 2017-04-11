Clemson University

April 11, 2017

Tigers edge Charleston Southern in 11 innings

Staff Reports

CLEMSON

Andrew Cox’s one-out single in the 11th inning scored Reed Rohlman in No. 4 Clemson’s 6-5 walkoff win over Charleston Southern at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers (29-5) won their sixth game in a row.

With the score tied 1-1, the Buccaneers (16-15) hit five consecutive singles to lead off the fourth inning and scored four runs, two of which came on Cole German’s two-run single.

In the sixth inning, Logan Davidson belted a three-run homer, his sixth of the season, to narrow Charleston Southern’s lead to 5-4. Chris Williams lofted a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to tie the score.

In the 11th inning, the Tigers loaded the bases with one out before Cox ripped a 3-1 pitch down the right-field line for his first career walkoff hit.

Rohlman extended his hitting streak to 11 games, going 3-for-4 with two runs and two hit-by-pitches.

Jeremy Beasley (1-0) earned his first win as a Tiger by retiring the only batter he faced in the 11th inning. Five Tiger relievers combined to allow four hits, no runs and one walk with seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched.

Will Hartsell (1-4) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on No. 25 Florida State in a three-game series starting on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Charleston So.

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Blanchard 2b

5

1

1

2

0

0

A. Miller 1b

5

0

2

0

0

1

J. Miller 3b

5

0

1

0

0

2

Gragilla dh

5

1

2

0

0

1

Sconzo c

5

1

1

0

0

0

Vesnesky ss

5

1

2

1

0

0

Singleton cf

4

1

1

0

1

2

German rf

4

0

1

0

0

1

Vaughn ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

Hall lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

Andronica lf-rf

5

0

0

0

0

2

TOTALS

44

5

11

5

1

10

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Pinder cf

5

1

2

0

1

1

Rohlman dh

4

2

3

0

0

0

Beer lf

6

0

0

0

0

1

Williams c

4

1

2

1

1

0

Davidson ss

4

2

1

3

2

0

Cox 1b

6

0

3

2

0

1

Wharton rf

3

0

0

0

0

0

Jolly ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

Bryant rf

1

0

0

0

0

1

Greene 2b

5

0

2

0

0

1

Byrd 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

W. Jackson ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

Cromwell 3b

2

0

0

0

0

2

TOTALS

44

6

13

6

4

9

CS

001

400

000

00

5

Clemson

010

003

001

01

6

E — A. Miller(4); Davidson(12); A. Cox(4). DP — CSU 1. LOB — CSU 8; Clemson 14. 2B — Gragilla(10); Greene(7). HR — BLANCHARD(3); Davidson(6). HBP — Rohlman 2. SH — Blanchard(2). SF — Williams(2). SB — Davidson(8); A. Cox(5).

Charleston So.

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Maw

6 2/3

8

4

4

1

2

Hiott

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

Stoudemire

1

1

0

0

1

3

Smith

2

1

1

1

1

3

Hartsell, L 1-4

 1/3

3

1

1

1

0

Clemson

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

T. Jackson

3 1/3

7

5

5

0

3

Hennessy

3 2/3

1

0

0

0

2

Andrews

 2/3

1

0

0

0

0

Gilliam

2 1/3

1

0

0

0

4

Crawford

 2/3

1

0

0

1

1

Beasley, W 1-0

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

Umpires — HP: Craig Mirr 1B: Darion Padgett 2B: Ken Fitts 3B: Jon Merry. T — 3:55. A — 5,208.

