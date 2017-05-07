Nevada upends Tigers, 7-5

Nevada jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held on for a 7-5 victory over No. 6 Clemson to even the three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday.
Nevada (15-30) scored four runs in the third inning, then a run in the top of the fourth inning to up its lead to 6-0. Chase Pinder led the bottom of the fourth inning with his fourth homer of the season, then the Tigers added another run. Trailing 7-2, Clemson (35-12) scored three runs in the eighth inning on Reed Rohlman’s run-scoring double and Drew Wharton’s two-run single, but the Tigers left the bases loaded and could get no closer.
Nowaczewski (4-5) earned the win by allowing nine hits, five runs and one walk with three strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched. Evan McMahan pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to record his fifth save of the season. Tiger starter Alex Eubanks (6-4) suffered the loss, as he gave up eight hits, six runs (five earned) and no walks with six strikeouts in 5 innings pitched.
The series concludes at noon Monday.
Nevada
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Bridgman ss
5
1
2
2
0
1
Pearce 3b
5
0
0
1
0
1
Fennell lf
5
1
2
1
0
1
Echavia rf
5
1
4
1
0
0
Shrum dh
3
0
1
0
0
2
Foster c
3
0
0
0
0
2
Valanzuela c
2
0
0
0
0
1
Flores cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Smith 2b
4
2
2
0
0
0
Kzmarzick cf
3
2
3
0
0
0
TOTALS
39
7
14
5
0
9
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Jolly c
5
1
1
0
0
0
Rohlman lf
4
1
1
1
1
0
Pinder cf
4
2
2
1
1
0
Beer dh
3
1
1
0
0
0
Wharton rf
4
0
1
2
0
2
Cox 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
Davidson ss
2
0
2
0
2
0
Cromwell 3b
2
0
1
1
0
0
Greene ph/2b
2
0
0
0
0
0
Renwick 2b
1
0
0
0
0
0
Byrd 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
33
5
9
5
4
3
Nevada
014
101
000
—
7
Clemson
000
200
030
—
5
E — A. Cox. DP — Nevada 2; Clemson 1. LOB — Nevada 8; Clemson 8. 2B — Bridgman; Shrum; Rohlman; Beer. HR — Echavia; Pinder.HBP — Shrum; Beer; Renwick. SH — Krxmarzick. CS — Cromwell.
Nevada
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Nowaczewski W, 4-5
7 1/3
9
5
5
1
3
McMahan S, 5
1 2/3
0
0
0
3
0
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Eubanks L, 6-4
5
8
6
5
0
6
Andrews
1 1/3
2
1
0
0
1
Hennessy
0
2
0
0
0
0
Griffith
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
Spiers
2
2
0
0
0
1
HBP — by Nowaczewski (Beer); by Eubanks (Shrum); by Nowaczewski (Renwick); by Nowaczewski (Beer); by Spiers (Shrum). PB — Jolly 2. Umpires — HP: David Savage; 1B: Doug Vines; 2B: Jay Pierce; 3B: Randy Watkins. T — 3:19. A — 4,168.
Comments