Clemson University

May 07, 2017 9:22 PM

Nevada upends Tigers, 7-5

Staff Reports

CLEMSON

Nevada jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held on for a 7-5 victory over No. 6 Clemson to even the three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday.

Nevada (15-30) scored four runs in the third inning, then a run in the top of the fourth inning to up its lead to 6-0. Chase Pinder led the bottom of the fourth inning with his fourth homer of the season, then the Tigers added another run. Trailing 7-2, Clemson (35-12) scored three runs in the eighth inning on Reed Rohlman’s run-scoring double and Drew Wharton’s two-run single, but the Tigers left the bases loaded and could get no closer.

Nowaczewski (4-5) earned the win by allowing nine hits, five runs and one walk with three strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched. Evan McMahan pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to record his fifth save of the season. Tiger starter Alex Eubanks (6-4) suffered the loss, as he gave up eight hits, six runs (five earned) and no walks with six strikeouts in 5 innings pitched.

The series concludes at noon Monday.

Nevada

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Bridgman ss

5

1

2

2

0

1

Pearce 3b

5

0

0

1

0

1

Fennell lf

5

1

2

1

0

1

Echavia rf

5

1

4

1

0

0

Shrum dh

3

0

1

0

0

2

Foster c

3

0

0

0

0

2

Valanzuela c

2

0

0

0

0

1

Flores cf

4

0

0

0

0

1

Smith 2b

4

2

2

0

0

0

Kzmarzick cf

3

2

3

0

0

0

TOTALS

39

7

14

5

0

9

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Jolly c

5

1

1

0

0

0

Rohlman lf

4

1

1

1

1

0

Pinder cf

4

2

2

1

1

0

Beer dh

3

1

1

0

0

0

Wharton rf

4

0

1

2

0

2

Cox 1b

4

0

0

0

0

1

Davidson ss

2

0

2

0

2

0

Cromwell 3b

2

0

1

1

0

0

Greene ph/2b

2

0

0

0

0

0

Renwick 2b

1

0

0

0

0

0

Byrd 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

33

5

9

5

4

3

Nevada

014

101

000

7

Clemson

000

200

030

5

E — A. Cox. DP — Nevada 2; Clemson 1. LOB — Nevada 8; Clemson 8. 2B — Bridgman; Shrum; Rohlman; Beer. HR — Echavia; Pinder.HBP — Shrum; Beer; Renwick. SH — Krxmarzick. CS — Cromwell.

Nevada

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Nowaczewski W, 4-5

7 1/3

9

5

5

1

3

McMahan S, 5

1 2/3

0

0

0

3

0

Clemson

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Eubanks L, 6-4

5

8

6

5

0

6

Andrews

1  1/3

2

1

0

0

1

Hennessy

0

2

0

0

0

0

Griffith

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

Spiers

2

2

0

0

0

1

HBP — by Nowaczewski (Beer); by Eubanks (Shrum); by Nowaczewski (Renwick); by Nowaczewski (Beer); by Spiers (Shrum). PB — Jolly 2. Umpires — HP: David Savage; 1B: Doug Vines; 2B: Jay Pierce; 3B: Randy Watkins. T — 3:19. A — 4,168.

