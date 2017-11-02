Report: Houston Texan, former Clemson star Deshaun Watson tears ACL

More Videos

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

Pause
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:53

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 0:44

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:31

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

  • Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims

    Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Clemson University

Report: Houston Texan, former Clemson star Deshaun Watson tears ACL

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 4:59 PM

The Texans fear that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson could be lost for the season with a torn ACL, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed it soon after.

Watson was a late addition to the Texans' injury report and was listed as limited with a knee injury.

The Georgia native tore his ACL his freshman season at Clemson before rebounding to lead the Tigers to the national title game each of his final two years, including a national championship last season.

Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month earlier Thursday, becoming the first rookie quarterback to win the honor.

He was also named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the special year Watson was having earlier this week.

“He’s just doing exactly what he’s always done. There’s nothing any different. He’s not any different now than he was at Gainesville High, at Clemson and now with the Texans,” Swinney said. “He’s just an unbelievable competitor and just has such great command and poise. He’s an excellent leader, makes everybody else around him better.”

So far this season Watson has passed for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 269 yards and a pair of scores.

Watson passed for 400 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards this past Sunday against the Seahawks, becoming the first player in NFL history to put up those numbers in a game, according to Elias.

His 19 touchdown passes are the most through seven career games in NFL history, breaking Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s record of 18.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

Pause
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:53

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 0:44

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:31

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

  • Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

    Rock Hill's Jonathan Meeks is hoping his NFL platform can elevate his work with a Food a For The Hungry. Meeks is an unrestricted free agent but is confident about the future.

Jonathan Meeks talks about future charity, NFL plans

View More Video