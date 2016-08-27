Clemson staff more confident in linebackers entering 2016

There are some question marks on Clemson’s defense as the Tigers prepare to open the season at Auburn on Saturday. One position group the coaching staff feels confident in is linebacker.
Clemson has a solid unit, led by All-ACC performer Ben Boulware. Opposed to last year, the Tigers believe the linebacker corps has several guys capable of contributing without much of a drop off.
“A lot more of these guys we feel like we can win with,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “(Last year) we didn’t have a lot of trust. Our defense is complicated. We had a lot of experienced guys and then there was a huge drop off at linebacker because they were all freshmen. … We’ve got more guys there that you throw out and they’re going to execute at a high level for you.”
Clemson’s starting group of Boulware, B.J. Goodson and Travis Blanks played well in 2015, but there wasn’t much experience behind them.
They were backed up by a sophomore in Dorian O’Daniel and four freshmen – Jalen Williams, Kendall Joseph, Judah Davis and J.D. Davis.
Defensive coordinator Brent Venables said the five have made huge strides and gained experience in minimal playing time last year.
Clemson also has Korrin Wiggins back after missing last season with a torn ACL.
“We’ve got more guys that can execute defensively. I think more guys know what to do with more assuredness,” Venables said. “If we do have somebody that needs a break or somebody that’s screwing up or somebody that gets hurt, we can put the next guy in and feel like we can still execute at a pretty consistent level.”
Freshman linebacker Tre Lamar, the No. 2 inside linebacker recruit in the country according to 247Sports, should also provide depth.
Boulware said the coaching staff has been visibly pleased with the linebackers.
“If JD or Tre or Jaylan have to go in Coach V’s not (worried) because he’s so scared they’re about to go in,” he said. “I think there’s a lot more confidence with Coach V and Coach Swinney, not being afraid to put guys in.”
Comments