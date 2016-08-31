Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Auburn TV details, key players, and more

The Clemson Tigers football team opens its season with a late night tilt at Auburn to cap a packed opening Saturday of the college season.
Who: Clemson (0-0) vs. Auburn (0-0)
When: Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
Where: Jordan–Hare Stadium (87,451)
TV: ESPN
Radio: WZMJ-FM 93.1 FM in Columbia area, Clemson Radio Network
Satellite radio: SiriusXM Ch. 146
Series record: Auburn leads, 34–13–2
Line: Clemson by 7 1/2
What’s at stake
Clemson has a chance to open a possible run at a playoff spot with a win against an SEC program. An Auburn win would take some of the heat off Gus Malzahn, who is likely coaching for his job after a less-than-stellar 2015.
Back in the WestZone auditorium for a Tuesday press conference. Must be GAME WEEK!!! #ALLIN #Clemson pic.twitter.com/MrTb0pAU0v— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 30, 2016
Three Game Storylines
1. How good can this offense be for Clemson? It returns five of its top six rushers, trades Charone Peake for Mike Williams with every other key pass catcher returning and has that Deshaun Watson fellow with another year under his belt. If the line can fill in a few spots, this could be the best offense in the country.
2. What does this retooled defense look like? Clemson lost at least two key play-makers on every level of its defense, including a pair of top pass rushers and three good defensive backs. Clemson has been recruiting like gangbusters and Brent Venables has turned out a pair of fantastic defenses the past two years, but it’s still a first game after transition.
3. Can the Auburn offense return to form? For most of Malzahn’s career, his offenses have been feared wherever he went. In 2015, the attack sputtered badly, especially in creating big plays. Auburn lost three of its top four rushers and handed the quarterback job to Sean White, a low-ceiling option who had four fumbles and four interceptions with only one touchdown pass last season.
Made this little guy's day! #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/95Z801Nzt5— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 21, 2016
Three Players to Watch - Clemson
1. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is, simply put, one of the best players in the country. He threw for 4,104 yards and 35 scores in 2015, with a 156.3 passer rating and ran for 1,105 with 12 touchdowns.
2. Wide receiver Mike Williams saw his 2015 season end in the opener with a neck injury. He’d already broken out with 1,030 yards on 18 yards per catch in 2014, and he offers Watson a big, dynamic target (6-foot-4, 220).
3. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins started only one game in 2015, but that didn’t stop him from earning freshman All-American honors. He had 84 tackles, 4 1/2 for loss, two sacks and 12 pressures.
Three Players to Watch - Auburn
1. Sean White is the man under the microscope after beating out the more physically imposing Jeremy Johnson and the much quicker John Franklin III. Clemson’s coaches called him sneaky-fast, and his consistency was cited as a reason for him getting the job.
2. Running back Kerryon Johnson kind of fell into the top-back spot after Roc Thomas transferred and Jovon Robinson was kicked off the team. Auburn has produced one 1,000-yard back every year since Malzahn’s first stint with the team as an offensive coordinator, and Johnson will likely have to uphold the tradition.
3. Defensive end Byron Cowart was the highest-rated (No. 3 nationally) of the army of blue-chippers Auburn has along its line. He was limited in 2015 and struggled with transitioning, but his potential, along with DE Carl Lawson, is sky high.
Death. Valley. #Clemson pic.twitter.com/jaaxczLS1u— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 16, 2016
Rosters, Team Stats
Roster links: Clemson | Auburn
Comments