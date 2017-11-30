Facing sexual harassment claims, a prominent Charlotte eye doctor surrenders license

More Videos

One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting 0:27

One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting

Pause
Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:34

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 1:38

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance 1:04

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:35

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:11

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Nurse charged for alleged sex with inmate in Chester 0:34

Nurse charged for alleged sex with inmate in Chester

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship 3:34

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship

  • Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

    Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.

Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter. Lena Blietz Star-Telegram
Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter. Lena Blietz Star-Telegram

North Carolina

Facing sexual harassment claims, a prominent Charlotte eye doctor surrenders license

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

November 30, 2017 10:53 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Jonathan Christenbury, a prominent Charlotte eye doctor, surrendered his medical license Wednesday amid accusations that he sexually harassed former employees at his south Charlotte clinic.

Christenbury’s voluntary relinquishment of his license to the North Carolina Medical Board is due to a “pending or anticipation” of a board investigation, a board spokeswoman told the Observer Thursday.

In July, two former employees at Christenbury’s clinic filed lawsuits against him, alleging he sexually harassed them. They claim in their lawsuits that Christenbury maintained a sexually hostile workplace environment at Christenbury Eye Center.

One of Christenbury’s accusers alleges in her lawsuit Christenbury once offered her $5,000 for sex and stalked her. The former employee claims Christenbury followed her and a group of friends on a trip to Miami, and that he once pulled up her skirt and “grabbed her buttocks.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another accuser alleges the doctor also touched her inappropriately, and would often hug her while pressing his genitals against her. She alleges he licked her neck on one occasion. The two women sued Christenbury for sexual harassment and wrongful termination, in addition to other claims.

An attorney for Christenbury couldn’t be reached for comment.

Christenbury was licensed in North Carolina in 1982. The board had originally scheduled a December hearing to look into his actions. In a letter to Christenbury, the board said the alleged conduct was grounds for the suspension or revocation of his license. The letter also cited an additional victim of harassment at the clinic.

“It took a lot of bravery on (the accusers’) part to bring forth their allegations,” said Meg Maloney, an attorney representing Christenbury’s accusers. “One of their motivations was to protect other women. I’m really proud of all of them for being willing to do that.”

In the wake of recent national scandals, Maloney said it’s “about time” there is a focus on sexual harassment.

“The harm to the women is really, really significant,” she said. “When someone has someone’s penis pressed against their leg in the workplace, there’s damage done to the woman.”

The lawsuits and the board’s letter accuse Christenbury of maintaining a sexually hostile work environment, often hiring and promoting young women he thought were attractive.

Christenbury’s accusers claim he’d retaliate against employees who refused his advances. They allege he’d refuse to pay employees on time or at all if they rejected him. They also claim he’d make false accusations about women who refused his advances.

Christenbury rose to prominence because of his expertise in LASIK eye surgery. In the early 1990s, he was the first doctor to perform the surgery in the Carolinas.

In 2011, he settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed he stalked, sexually exploited, intimidated and threatened her.

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

Related stories from The Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting 0:27

One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting

Pause
Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:34

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 1:38

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance 1:04

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:35

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:11

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Nurse charged for alleged sex with inmate in Chester 0:34

Nurse charged for alleged sex with inmate in Chester

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship 3:34

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship

  • One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting

    A man was shot and killed by a York County deputy at around 4 a.m. Friday morning on Old Limestone Road north of York, police said. Police responded to a report of a civil disturbance, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said.

One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting

View More Video