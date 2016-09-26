Local college football players roundup: small college guys star

Randall Dixon, Chowan- Dixon chucked five touchdown passes as Chowan opened CIAA play with a blowout of Livingstone. Dixon, the former Rock Hill High player, recently grabbed the starting QB job and had his best game yet, completing 21-of-32 passes to nine different receivers for 372 yards. Dixon threw three TDs before halftime to put the game beyond Livingstone’s reach; he threw for a school-record 399 yards last week.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.)- Fort Mill’s Plyler caught three passes for 53 yards, with two going for touchdowns during the Mountain Lions’ 20-17 win over West Virginia Wesleyan. Plyler, a freshman wide receiver, snagged a 34-yard scoring pass 45 seconds into the game, then caught a nine-yarder five seconds into the second quarter to put Concord back in front, his third TD of the season.
Lorenzo Wells, Mesabi Range (Minn.)- South Pointe product caught five passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in Mesabi Range’s Minnesota junior college football loss to Vermilion.
Montay Crockett, Georgia Southern- South Pointe product caught two passes for 53 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, but couldn’t prevent the Eagles from falling 49-31 to Western Michigan. Crockett, who is averaging 24 yards per catch through four games, also returned three kickoffs for 68 total yards.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville- it was clean game at QB for the former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket, who threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins’ 24-7 win over Pioneer League rival Stetson. Wells completed 10-of-16 passes and also ran the ball 19 times for 29 yards. He led JU 91 yards on its first scoring drive, capped with a touchdown pass, before tossing a second just before the half for a 24-0 lead.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State- Caldwell caught four passes for 29 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown, as South Carolina State launched its MEAC title hunt with a 48-14 blowout of Florida A&M. The former Chester Cyclone’s TD catch in the second quarter - his second this season - gave the Bulldogs a 21-7 lead headed into halftime.
Charles Holmes, Chowan- former South Pointe standout and South Carolina Gamecock signee caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown during the Braves’ win over Livingstone.
Corey Neely, Marshall- South Pointe’s Neely had a very busy day in the Thundering Herd secondary, making 12 tackles and breaking up a pass as Marshall fell 59-28 to No. 3 Louisville. The Cardinals racked up nearly 700 yards of total offense, meaning the senior safety had plenty to mop up.
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State- started at right tackle and helped the Mountaineers to a huge offensive game in a 45-38 win over Akron. Appalachian’s o-line helped the team rush for 322 yards and allowed no sacks in the victory.
Logan Ard, Limestone- former South Pointe kicker had a good day for the Saints, who knocked off Lenoir-Rhyne 31-13. Ard hit three extra points and a 35-yard field goal in the victory.
Other locals’ performances
Taylor Sheets, Buffalo- freshman from Fort Mill kicked off four times for a 59-yard average.
Nate Casey, Davidson- Westminster Catawba grad made one tackle as Davidson fell 24-20 to Valparaiso.
Worth Gregory, East Carolina- it was a tough afternoon for the former Fort Mill punter on Saturday against Virginia Tech, who didn’t get a lot of help from his special teams partners. The Hokies blocked one of Gregory’s punts, returned another for a touchdown and sacked the senior for a 15-yard loss on a fake punt. Gregory did hit five kicks for a 46-yard average, with two longer than 50 and one downed inside the 20.
Corey Seargent, East Carolina- Northwestern Trojan made five tackles, including a half-tackle-for-loss, in ECU’s 54-17 loss to Virginia Tech.
J.T. Boyd, East Carolina- Nation Ford’s Boyd started at center for the Pirates, who struggled mightily on offense in a 54-17 loss to Virginia Tech.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State- the Bucs were blanked 31-0 by Wofford, with Bouyer, the former Northwestern Shrine Bowler, recording four tackles, including a half tackle-for-loss.
Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina- Fort Mill product is gradually earning more and more playing time in the Chanticleers’ secondary. Kryst made two tackles and broke up a pass during Coastal’s 41-21 win over Furman.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb- Nation Ford’s Komornik showed a strong leg during the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 37-21 loss to Ohio. He hit four punts for a 49.3-yard average with a long of 63.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State- Rock Hill Bearcat made one catch for 10 yards, but the Aggies were blown out 52-6 by Troy.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State- Rudolph completed 27-of-45 passes for 279 yards but threw an interception and was sacked four times during Oklahoma State’s 35-24 loss to Baylor. Rudolph also ran nine times for 30 yards, but he’s been sacked 14 times in four games this season.
Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State- York’s Pettiway punted five times for a 39-yard average with one ball downed inside the 20 against Florida A&M.
Miles Corpening, Tennessee Tech- Corpening made a tackle and broke up a pass in his second college start but the Golden Eagles fell 44-23 to UT-Martin, thanks in large part to two touchdowns surrendered inside the last minute.
Terrance Morris, Wofford- Chester grad made a tackle during the Terriers’s blowout of East Tennessee State.
Ty Currence, Limestone- York’s Currence made a tackle as Limestone knocked off Lenoir-Rhyne 31-13.
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western- Ussery - the former Nation Ford standout - caught two passes for 16 yards during the Griffons’ loss to Central Oklahoma.
Tony Gaston, Newberry- Lewisville’s Gaston made three tackles as Newberry whacked Tusculum 37-10.
Darryl Foster, Newberry- Chester grad made a tackle in Newberry’s South Atlantic Conference-opening win over Tusculum.
Markell Castle, Newberry- York product continued his sizzling start to the season with four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Wolves’ win Saturday.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry- Indian Land kicker hit 4-of-5 extra points and a 22-yard field goal during the Wolves’ win over Tusculum.
Rondreas Truesdale, Newberry- another Newberry player from Indian Land, Truesdale ran the ball five times for 29 yards, and fell on a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the Wolves’ blowout of Tusculum.
Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- senior safety from Fort Mill made three tackles and forced a fumble but the Crusaders fell 49-35 at UNC Pembroke.
Desmond Leak, Union (Ky.)- Northwestern defensive back made three tackles and recovered a fumble as Union won its second straight conference game, beating Cumberlands 49-45.
Rashawn DuPree, West Texas A&M- Fort Mill grad made three tackles, including one for a loss on a first half fourth down that forced a turnover-on-downs, and also broke up a pass during West Texas A&M’s win over Tarleton State.
Andre Foulks, Wingate- York’s Foulks made five tackles and recorded a QB hurry during Wingate’s loss to Catawba.
Akiven Williams, Apprentice School (Va.)- Lewisville graduate made three tackles but the Builders lost to Brevard 38-7.
Trey Murdock, Minnesota West Technical College- Rock Hill Bearcat made two tackles and broke up a pass during Minnesota West TC’s loss to Dakotas.
Marquarius Brice, ASA Miami- South Pointe’s Brice made two tackles as ASA Miami knocked off Advance Prep Academy 34-6.
Shaheem Sanders, Mesabi Range (Minn.)- South Pointe Stallion caught three passes for 65 yards during Mesabi Range’s loss to Vermilion.
Daurice Simpson, Fullerton College (Calif.)- Simpson caught one pass for 16 yards and returned four punts for 23 total yards during Fullerton’s California juco football blowout of Mt. San Antonio. The former York Cougar also returned two kickoffs for 37 total yards.
Davonta Blake, Monterey (Calif.)- Blake completed both of his pass attempts for five yards during Monterey’s win over Gavilan.
Deryan Sanders, Monterey (Calif.)- Fort Mill Yellow Jacket caught five passes for 59 yards and returned a kickoff for 12 yards during his team’s win over Gavilan.
