Top-10 local college football players’ performances (Oct. 22)

Rylan Wells, Jacksonville- Fort Mill’s Wells had a productive outing in the Dolphins’ basketball-looking 61-49 win over Morehead State. The junior QB completed 13-of-21 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns and also ran the ball 12 times for 62 yards and another score. Wells’ 29-yard TD pass with less than 5 minutes to play gave Jacksonville a decisive two-score cushion. Saturday was Wells’ fourth game in six this season without a turnover.
Cole Martin, Stetson- true freshman from Nation Ford spelled Stetson’s injured starter at QB and helped the Hatters overturn a 10-point deficit to beat Campbell 30-24 in overtime, thanks to a blocked field returned for a touchdown. In his most significant college action to date, Martin was 9-of-15 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown, and also ran the ball four time for 13 yards.
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western- Nation Ford’s Ussery caught four passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Griffons’ 35-27 loss to Fort Hays State. Ussery’s 70-yard first quarter TD grab gave him touchdowns in three straight games, and five for the season. His 26.88-yards per catch average is second best in NCAA Division II.
Andre Foulks, Wingate- redshirt senior from York had a big outing during the Bulldogs’ 29-16 win over Carson-Newman Saturday. Foulks recorded eight tackles - with three for a loss -, forced and recovered a fumble and had a quarterback hurry in the win, Wingate’s fourth straight.
Corey Seargent, East Carolina- Seargent had a busy outing during East Carolina’s 31-19 loss to Cincinnati, the Pirates’ fifth straight defeat. The sophomore from Northwestern was called for a pass interference but did make eight tackles and broke up two other passes against the aerially dangerous Bearcats.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State- Northwestern grad was sacked five times by Kansas Saturday, but had a solid game regardless, completing 16-of-24 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Jayhawks.
Josh Wilkes, Butler Community College (Kans.)- South Pointe’s Wilkes caught one pass, a nine-yard touchdown, as Butler edged rival Hutchinson (Kans.) 21-17 on Saturday. Wilkes has TD catches in consecutive games.
Deryan Sanders, Monterey Peninsula (Calif.)- Fort Mill product caught seven passes for 17 yards and a touchdown, rushed the ball twice for 15 yards and returned two kickoffs for 40 yards combined during his team’s 21-17 loss to West Hill-Coalinga in Californina juco football. Sanders has 37 catches and four touchdowns this season.
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State- York’s Nunn started at right tackle for the Mountaineers as they beat Idaho 37-19. The junior has started the last six games in that spot for Appalachian.
Daryl Foster, Newberry- Chester Cyclone made six tackles as the Wolves won their seventh straight game, beating Brevard 34-7.
Other locals’ performances
Eric Westbrook, Campbell- South Pointe grad made a tackle in Campbell’s 30-24 loss to Stetson.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel- sophomore from Northwestern made two tackles as The Citadel improved to 7-0 with a 24-21 win over Wofford.
Nate Casey, Davidson- Westminster Catawba graduate made two tackles, with one for a loss, during the Wildcats’ 31-10 defeat against Marist.
Worth Gregory, East Carolina- Gregory, from Fort Mill High, punted four times for a 37-yard average with one kick downed inside the 20 during the Pirates’ loss to Cincinnati. Nation Ford’s J.T. Boyd started at center for ECU.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee- The Bucs beat West Virginia Wesleyan 38-7 and Bouyer, the former Northwestern Trojan, made a tackle in the victory.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb- Nation Ford’s Komornik punted twice for a 39-yard average as the Runnin’ Bulldogs lost a 47-39 shootout to Kennesaw State.
Deshaun McFadden, N.C. A&T- sophomore from Rock Hill High made two catches for 22 yards during the Aggies’ 34-7 win over Howard that moves them to 4-0 in the MEAC.
Quan Caldwell, S.C. State- Chester product caught two passes for 27 yards during the Bulldogs’ 30-3 win over Delaware State. Caldwell has 10 catches this season.
Jerome Pettiway, S.C. State- York’s Pettiway punted three times for a 32.7-yard average during the win over Delaware State.
Miles Corpening, Tennessee Tech- Northwestern grad made a tackle as the Golden Eagles held off Southeast Missouri 21-20 on Saturday.
Terrance Morris, Wofford- Chester product made one tackle but the Terriers fell just short of knocking off The Citadel in a 24-21 loss.
Randall Dixon, Chowan- senior from Rock Hill High completed 29-of-54 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions, but the Braves were beaten 40-21 by local rival Elizabeth City State. Dixon didn’t get a ton of help from his offensive line; he was sacked eight times.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.)- sophomore from Fort Mill made three catches for 20 yards in the Mountain Lions’ 21-7 loss to Shepherd University (Md.).
Ty Currence, Limestone- Tusculum beat the Saints 34-13, with York’s Currence recording two tackles, including a half-tackle for a loss, and a QB hurry.
Tony Gaston, Newberry- Lewisville product made two tackles for Newberry in its win over Brevard.
Markell Castle, Newberry- Castle, from York, made three catches for 20 yards in the blowout of Brevard.
Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- Fort Mill’s Godbolt made six tackles but North Greenville fell 52-21 to Division II No. 10 North Alabama.
Akiven Williams, The Apprentice School (Va.)- Williams had five tackles in the Builders’ 30-2 loss to Dean College (Mass.).
Comments