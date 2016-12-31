Penn State seeks more signature plays in Monday's Rose Bowl

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1 Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:29 River Hills paramedic talks about responding to opioid overdose calls

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:36 Video: Winthrop basketball holds off Georgia Southern with last-second defensive stand

1:40 Clemson game still lingers for Gamecocks

2:00 Gamecocks: 'Bowl games mean everything' for momentum, motivation