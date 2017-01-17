College Sports

January 17, 2017 3:18 PM

White Knoll standout, USC baseball commitment dies

By Lou Bezjak

One of the younger players on the White Knoll baseball team, Brett Williams was a teammate others looked up to and wanted to be like.

Senior Jacob Jeffcoat was one of those teammates – along with coaches, friends and family – who were trying to come to grips with the sophomore’s unexpected death.

Williams, 16, and a South Carolina baseball commit, died Tuesday at Palmetto Health Richland as the result of complications related to a recent illness, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

“We didn’t lose a teammate, we lost a brother. He was more than just a player on the team. He was a guy you wanted to be around,” said Jeffcoat, a Newberry commit and senior pitcher/infielder for the Timberwolves. “We played the same position, so we were always pushing each other to be our best. He was just a great guy, and the team is going to miss him.”

Condolences poured in across the Midlands and state remembering Williams. Gamecocks baseball coach Chad Holbrook was among those posting messages on social media in remembering Williams, who committed to South Carolina on Jan. 5 and called the Gamecocks’ program a great fit for him. He also had interest from Clemson and Coastal Carolina.

Williams played as a freshman for White Knoll at both first base and on the mound.

“Brett Williams was a special kid. He had all the traits coaches love to have on their teams,” Holbrook said in a statement. “He had great character, a tireless work ethic, and an incredible personality that we were all drawn to. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his beautiful family and everyone in the Lexington and White Knoll community. #22 will be deeply missed.”

When we go out there, whether it is baseball, school or in life, we are going to do it in honor of Brett. White Knoll outfielder/infielder Jacob Bannister

Friends and teammates of Williams gathered Tuesday afternoon at Northside Baptist Church, where Williams attended and was involved with the church’s student ministry.

“We are going to miss him because he pushed everyone to be a better person and always had a smile on his face,” White Knoll outfielder Clayton Lindsay said.

“He was a very passionate guy and did everything 110 percent. He always pushed others and brought others along with him,” White Knoll outfielder/infielder Jacob Bannister said. “He was a tremendous leader and a great ball player.”

Bannister remembered the time he was struggling hitting the curve ball when he and Williams were hitting after practice. But Williams told him not to get discouraged.

“When we go out there, whether it is baseball, school or in life, we are going to do it in honor of Brett,” Bannister said.

A preliminary investigation by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office did not find any indication of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Wednesday.

Williams is the second Lexington County athlete to die this school year. River Bluff football player Lewis Simpkins died in August because of complications from an abnormal heart rhythm caused by a pre-existing heart condition.

Lexington One will make extra counselors available at White Knoll High School on Wednesday.

