As USC found increasing success on the field, recruiting improved

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

0:26 Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting

1:37 Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:36 VIDEO: Winthrop basketball's Pat Kelsey needs Rock Hill to support the Eagles Thursday night

1:35 Video: short answers with Winthrop's Joshua Davenport

3:04 Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration